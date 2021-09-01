Hotel group Dalata reports narrowing losses of £32.5m for first half of year

At the opening of Belfast city's Maldron Hotel in 2018 were (l to r) Mike Gatt, general manager, then-Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister and John Hennessy, chairman of Dalata Hotel Group

Losses at Ireland’s largest hotel group Dalata, which has four properties north of the border, narrowed to €37.8m (£32.5m) in the first half of this year, from a loss of €70.9m (£60.9m) in the corresponding period last year.

The company, whose brands include the Maldron and Clayton hotels, reported a positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of €1.4m (£1.2m) in the six months to June 30 driven by “strong operational management.”

It owns Maldron Hotels in Belfast, Londonderry and at Belfast International Airport, and a Clayton Hotel in Belfast.

Revenue of €39.6m (£34m) was down 51% compared to the corresponding period last year, with the tourism sector particularly impacted by Covid restrictions.

Occupancy levels for the first half of this year fell to 19.9% from 34.3% in the same period last year.

The company said there has been increasing demand for staycations since hotels fully re-opened for leisure in May in the UK and June in the Republic of Ireland.

Occupancy levels across its hotels were at 44% in June, increasing to 58% in July and 68% in August.

The company has a “robust” balance sheet backed by €1.2bn (£1bn) in property, plant and equipment.

Dalata had cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of €270m (£232m) at June 30.

The company’s current pipeline of over 2,600 rooms in prime locations will see its UK footprint surpass Dublin by 2025.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO designate, said: “International travel in Ireland returned on July 19 and restrictions were relaxed in the UK earlier in the summer. This is an important development as our hotels in Dublin and London require the return of international travel for occupancies to recover more substantially.”

Mr Crowley said the Irish and UK governments have provided “tremendous supports to the hospitality industry over the last 18 months which have greatly helped us in weathering this crisis and protecting employment.”

“As the hospitality industry begins to recover and these supports unwind, it is important to bear in mind that it will take some time for the industry to fully recover,” he said.

The reduced VAT rate of 9% in the sector in the Republic “should be extended further to support the industry and the large number of jobs that depend on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dalata’s deputy CEO Stephen McNally is to retire from his executive role and the board.

Mr McNally was a founding executive of Dalata and has held his current position since 2007.

He will remain in his executive position as the group completes a succession process and will step down from the board early next year.