Hotel with rooftop pool and restaurant earmarked for Belfast city centre

Sophie's Rooftop Restaurant and Terrace at The Dean in Dublin

An artist’s impression of the new hotel at Bedford Street in Belfast

A new boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and restaurant could soon arrive in Belfast city centre.

A planning application submitted to Belfast City Council outlines proposals to develop a luxurious hospitality scheme under the brand The Dean, which is expanding its portfolio.

The Dean, which has properties in Dublin, Cork and Galway and is operated by Press Up Hospitality Group, will include the brand’s famous Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant and Terrace in addition to a 3x13m swimming pool at the three-storey Bedford Street building.

Proposals for the 91-bedroom hotel have been submitted by Irish Hospitality Group.

The applicant is named as Bedford Way Limited, which is controlled by Oakmount, a sister company of Press Up Group.

Jessica Carlyle-Clarke, head of business development and new opportunities UK at Oakmount, said the decision was made with input from Northern Ireland commercial real estate firm Finch, which scopes out potential sites in the city centre.

“We are delighted to move forward with plans to bring The Dean to Belfast — a capital city that is as vibrant and fresh as the brand itself,” she said.

“We are all about celebrating iconic cities, creating beautiful spaces within them that complement old and new.

“This site is one of cultural significance, right next to the Ulster Hall, a venue that speaks to Belfast’s built heritage.

“This is an exciting time for the group as it looks to develop its footprint across the UK and Ireland.”

TODD architects have been appointed to transform the 19th century building, which was originally constructed in the 1860s and has been home to a number of noteworthy favourites including Larry’s Piano Bar and Deanes Deli.

The site is currently leased by popular eatery Harlem Cafe.

Property consultants INPRIO represents the building’s current owners and said they have been told they can continue to accommodate existing tenants for as long as possible while planning permission is sought.

“The owners have been custodians of this family jewel for many years but recognise that they need to pass the baton to a developer in order to preserve the building and realise its full potential,” director Neil McShane said.

“The future of this unique building is extremely important to them and while there have been numerous approaches over the years, for various uses, they believe the plans for a boutique hotel is the best way to fulfil their determination to rejuvenate the existing building.”

A room in The Dean, Cork

The Dean has established itself as one of Ireland’s leading boutique, design-led hotels since it first opened in protected terraced Georgian town houses in Dublin in 2014.

Big bouncy beds, power-showers, Marshall amps, Samsung Smart TVs and fully-stocked mini SMEG fridges have all helped the group become one of the most coveted places to stay in the city.

Its hotel in Cork opened in 2020, while a further site arrived in Cork last year.

Each site also has a luxury Power Gym and showcases bespoke art collections curated to celebrate local talent.

Plans are now also under way to open a franchise in Birmingham.