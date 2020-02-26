House builder Hagan Homes gets to work on 18 new units in Lisburn

Around 50 construction jobs have been created through the Thaxton Village project (stock photo)

Hagan Homes has started work on the building of 18 houses at a £2.6m development in Lisburn.

Around 50 construction jobs have been created through the Thaxton Village project.

The new homes start at an asking price of £150,00.

Hagan Homes' main contractor for the development is Finmac Construction.

Hagan Homes has built more than 4,000 properties since it was established 30 years ago.

A house price index published by Ulster University this week reports an average Northern Ireland house price of £178,800.

The separate government residential property price index reports an average of £140,190.