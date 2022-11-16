House price growth of 10.7% in Northern Ireland will be followed by falling demand due to rising mortgage rates

House prices in Northern Ireland have climbed by 10.7% to an average of £176,131 in the past year

House prices in Northern Ireland have climbed by 10.7% to an average of £176,131 in the past year, a government index has shown.

But economist Richard Ramsey warned that the market would experience a fall in demand from next year as a result of soaring mortgage rates.

A series of interest rate increases, with the Bank of England rate now at 3%, have left mortgage deals more expensive for those who are seeking new fixed-rate deals, while also adding to the cost of variable and tracker mortgages.

The strongest annual percentage growth was felt in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area, which is the most expensive local district to buy a home, according to the quarterly NI House Price Index from Land & Property Services. Its prices had gone up by 12.9% to an average of £206,569.

But the most anaemic year-on-year growth was felt in Derry City and Strabane, at 8.8%, to an average of £155,593, making it the cheapest place to buy a house.

Lisburn & Castlereagh also reported the highest rate of quarterly growth, at 6%. The lowest quarterly growth was 1.2% in Ards & North Down, while 4.1% was the average rate of quarterly growth across Northern Ireland.

UK-wide, average house prices increased by 9.5% over the year to September 2022, slowing from 13.1% annual growth in August 2022.

Mr Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank, said prices in Northern Ireland were now 25.7% higher than they were pre-pandemic. He said lockdowns had triggered a “race for space” as people sought bigger properties with more room.

There was also a surge in bidding on desirable properties, with many buyers able to put large cash deposits down for properties after saving money during lockdowns.

He said the “race for space” was reflected in price increases for detached homes, which had risen in price by 30% over the past three years. The average price of a detached home is now £270,991.

When the Bank of England unveiled a jump in interest rates from 2.25% to 3% two weeks ago, Angela Forsythe, co-owner of the Forsythe Residential estate agency in Whiteabbey, said activity had slowed.

But she told Belfast Telegraph that there had been a subsequent pick-up. “We have agreed four properties since Monday, all of which had been on the market for eight weeks. Two have agreed at asking price and one in east Belfast and one in Jordanstown have been agreed at £10,000 over-asking price - one to first-time buyers and one to a couple moving back here from London.

“The mortgage rates have started slowly settling which will hopefully instil some further confidence in home movers.”

Year-on-year price growth of 10.7% was previously reached in the third quarter of 2021, when it was the highest annual rate of growth experienced in nine years.

Land & Property Services said there had been 6,402 house sales during the third quarter. That was the lowest number of sales for a third quarter — with the exception of Q3 in 2020, as the market reopened following the first Covid-19 lockdown — since 2016.

Last week, data from Ulster University (UU) recorded an 18% slump in house sales between July and September compared to the previous three months. But it also found house prices had nonetheless increased, by 1.3%, with the average home now costing £206,952.

The UU survey reports house prices as recorded by estate agents, while the government House Price Index records house prices based on transactions recorded by HMRC.