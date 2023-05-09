House prices continue to climb in Northern Ireland in latest Halifax data

House prices have risen by 2.7% over the last three months in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from Halifax — © Nigel McDowell/Ulster University

Northern Ireland house prices outperformed many other UK regions to rise by 2.7% in the last three months, according to lender Halifax.

But the region remains the second most affordable, with an average house price of £186,846.

The West Midlands saw the greatest growth, at 3.1%, followed by an increase of 3% in the North East of England, which also boasts the cheapest average price at £168,941.

Halifax reported negative growth for a number of regions, including London, Eastern England, the South East and South West. Its figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data.

For the UK as a whole, monthly data indicates the average house price fell by 0.3% to £286,896 in April, after three months of increases.

The lender said it expects to see further downward pressure on house prices over 2023.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: "After three consecutive months of growth, the average UK house price fell in April, down by 0.3% or around £1,000 over the month.

"The rate of annual house price inflation also slowed further to 0.1%, from 1.6% in March, meaning average property prices are largely unchanged from this time last year.

"A typical property now costs £286,896, which is around £7,000 below last summer's peak, though still some £28,000 higher than two years ago.

"House price movements over recent months have largely mirrored the short-term volatility seen in borrowing costs.

"The sharp fall in prices we saw at the end of last year after September's mini-budget preceded something of a rebound in the first quarter of this year as economic conditions improved.

"The economy has proven to be resilient, with a robust labour market and consumer price inflation predicted to decelerate sharply in the coming months.

"Mortgage rates are now stabilising and though they remain well above the average of recent years, this gives important certainty to would-be buyers.

"While the housing market as a whole remains subdued, the number of properties for sale is also slowly increasing, as sellers adapt to market conditions.

"Alongside a market-wide uptick in mortgage approvals, these latest figures may indicate a more steady environment.

"However, cost-of-living concerns remain real for many households, which will likely continue weigh on sentiment and activity.

"Combined with the impact of higher interest rates gradually feeding through to those re-mortgaging their current fixed-rate deals, we should expect some further downward pressure on house prices over the course of this year."

Halifax said new-build house prices have typically risen by 3.5% annually while average prices of existing properties have fallen by 0.6% over the past year.

Its report said: "One factor behind this difference may be that with rents continuing to rise sharply, it's becoming increasingly cost-effective to purchase a home, despite the challenge of raising a deposit and higher mortgage borrowing costs."

Halifax's figures were released after Nationwide Building Society said last week that, based on its data, the average UK house price increased by 0.5% month-on-month in April, following seven consecutive falls.