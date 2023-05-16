House prices ‘fall for first time since Covid pandemic’

Ulster University report says average house price was down 0.7% between January and April compared to the tail end of 2022, reaching an average of £203,326

The Ulster University house price index has said prices have fallen in the early months of 2023, for the fist time since the Covid-19 pandemic — © Nigel McDowell/Ulster University

House prices in Northern Ireland have fallen for the first time since the pandemic to an average of £203,300 while sales are down by almost a third, according to a survey today.

The Ulster University and Progressive Building Society quarterly house price index said the market had cooled during 2022, with detached homes, the most expensive house type, seeing the biggest fall in price.

Prices in Ards and North Down, traditionally one of the more expensive regions in Northern Ireland, fell by 8.7% between the last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 to £213,818.

But prices were climbing in cheaper areas, with the biggest quarterly growth in Fermanagh and Omagh, up an average of 17.3% to £208,023.

Ulster University said the price fall reflected that real incomes had dwindled in the face of record inflation while mortgage costs had shot up for movers and first-time buyers alike.

It said the cost of living crisis was now having an impact on consumer behaviour as they thought more carefully about house purchases.

But it said that a severe price drop would be avoided as supply was waning, with fewer houses being listed for sale in popular areas.

Overall, it said prices were down over the first three months of the year by 0.7% compared to the tail end of 2022, reaching an average of £203,326.

Apartment prices had edged up slightly with a 0.2% increase to £158,621. But terraced houses, semis and detached homes all saw price falls. The steepest were for detached homes, which were down 2.4% in price to £285,677.

Dr Michael McCord, reader in real estate valuation at Ulster University, said: “The cooling of the housing market has continued into the first quarter of 2023, where for the first time it has displayed some negative growth since the onset of Covid-19.

“Despite this nominal decline, the market has remained steady, although it continues to face mounting and continued headwinds.

“Annual inflation has not declined to expected levels resulting in interest rates reaching a 15-year high further squeezing the incomes of those on tracker or standard variable rate mortgages.”

Dr Michael McCord

Transactions had fallen by around 6% between the end of last year and the start of this year. But he said he felt some stability was returning.

“There are signs within the market of increasing buyer enquires, and against the backdrop of ongoing supply-side issues, the market and price sensitivity look to have stabilised.”

Ursula McAnulty, head of research at NI Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said: “Many challenges, including interest rates and inflation, remain for purchasers, and we are unlikely to see a significant lessening of these challenges in the short to medium term.

“Despite this, the ongoing housing supply constraints will temper the impact on house prices, with this stability in the housing market likely to remain for the rest of 2023.”

Michael Boyd, deputy chief executive and finance director at Progressive, said: “The Northern Ireland housing market has continued to weather considerable headwinds from the wider economic environment in the first quarter of 2023.

“Financial market jitters, rising inflation and, with it, rising inflation have kept buyers on the sidelines, reducing affordability, paring transactions and even knocking average prices into negative territory on a quarterly basis.

“However, there remains a lack of supply within the local housing market and that will continue to underpin prices and prevent a significant retraction.”