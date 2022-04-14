House prices in Northern Ireland continued to rise in early 2022: report

House prices are continuing to climb in Northern Ireland with the net few months tipped to bring further increases, a survey said today.

Most surveyors who were asked for their views for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank report said that prices had continued going up between January and March.

And many expected the rise to continue over the second quarter, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Surveyors were reporting growth in enquiries from new buyers although there had been no corresponding increase in instructions to sell during March.

RICS residential spokesman Samuel Dickey

But while sales were flat in February, some surveyors did a report a rise in newly-agreed sales in March.

However, a lack of supply was affecting optimism, with a decline in the numbers of property professionals who expected sales to go up in the next few months.

According to the separate property price index from Land & Property Services, the average house price in Northern Ireland increased by just under 8% over the 2021 to reach £159,151.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman, said: “The first quarter of the year saw the continuation of a story that has been evident in the NI housing market for some time – prices rising as a result of demand for homes being strong and supply not meeting that demand.

"The lack of stock has been apparent for many months and as such we’re seeing this drive prices up across all categories, with expectations this will continue in the next three months.

"Consumers are facing rising prices, and rising interest rates have begun to push up the cost of mortgage finance.”

But he said the cost of borrowing remained relatively low, “which helps to explain why the new buyer enquiries indicator remains in positive territory”.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said it was able to gives more choice to customers in Northern Ireland as it offers mortgage products from its parent company, NatWest.

“This includes products such as 95% mortgages in support of first time buyers, and green mortgages for those wanting to maximise the benefits of having an energy performance certificate A or B rating.

"These products help our customers in Northern Ireland through a wider range of competitive mortgage deals.”