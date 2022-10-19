House prices in Northern Ireland increase by 9.6% annually to £169k, according to latest figures

The average house price in Northern Ireland increased by 9.6% annually, reaching £169,000, according to the latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise for Northern Ireland however represented the lowest across the overall four nations of the UK – but there were lower price growths in some specific parts of the country.

It came as the figures from August showed the average UK house price reached a record high of £296,000 after jumping by £36,000 annually.

Annual house price growth slowed to 13.6%, easing from 16.0% in July, the ONS said.

It added that there had been volatility in house prices a year earlier due to stamp duty changes.

Average house prices in the UK increased by 1.1% between July and August this year.

ONS prices division deputy director, Matt Corder said: "House prices increased slightly on the month, with the fall in the annual rate of growth due to the large price rises seen at this time last year at the end of the stamp duty holiday."

The average house price in Scotland increased by 9.7% over the year to August hitting a record level of £195,000.

In Wales, the typical house price also hit a record high of £220,000 after increasing by 14.6% over the year.

A record high was also hit in England, at £316,000, after house prices increased by 14.3% annually.

Within England, the south west had the highest annual house price growth in August at 17.0%.

The lowest annual house price growth was in London, where average prices increased by 8.3% over the year to August.

London's average house prices remain the most expensive of any part of the UK, with a record average price of £553,000 being hit in August.

The north east continued to have the lowest average house price, at £164,000 in August, although this was also a record high for the region.

Stamp duty was cut in the recent mini-budget, however, mortgage rates have jumped in recent weeks amid the recent economic turmoil following the fiscal event.

According to figures from Moneyfacts.co.uk on Wednesday, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has a rate of 6.52% and the average five-year fix is at 6.36%.

Bank of England base rate rises have also been pushing mortgage rates upwards. Back at the start of December last year, two and five year fixed mortgage rates averaged 2.34% and 2.64% respectively.

There are around 900 fewer mortgage products available than there were on the day of the mini-budget.

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at Knight Frank, said: "Current activity in the housing market is being shaped by mortgage status.

"Those that can are pushing on and securing deals ahead of further increases, while others have paused plans to digest events.

"With affordability set to be a growing barrier for many homebuyers in the coming months, we forecast house price growth will slow from here, with price falls in 2023."