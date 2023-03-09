House prices still edging up in NI despite falling demand, report says

House prices in Northern Ireland are still edging up even as buyer demand, sales and listings all come down, according to a report today.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey found there had been a drop in enquiries from new buyers.

Even more surveyors and estate agents who are members of RICS said there had been a fall in newly agreed sales during February. Others said there had been a fall in new instructions to sell.

However, the rate of decrease in both measures was slower in February than it has been in January.

And surveyors were reporting a rise in prices during February in larger numbers than the month before.

In fact, greater numbers of surveyors in Northern Ireland are reporting rising prices than in any other UK region.

Looking ahead, surveyors in Northern Ireland said they expect the market to remain weak in the next three months. But they were more positive about how things might be in a year’ time.

According to RICS, NI and Scotland are the only UK regions expecting both sales and prices to be higher this time next year.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman, said: “Unsurprisingly, the February survey outcomes point to overall relatively weak market conditions, albeit that there are of course variations between different parts of NI with some areas seeing ongoing good demand.

"Looking ahead, despite a range of economic challenges, NI respondents overall remain more confident about prices and activity during the next year than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said that while market conditions had changed in the past year and demand had dropped, there were still a wide range of borrowers who wanted to buy their first home.

According to the latest house price index from Halifax, Northern Ireland’s average house price increased by 5.7% to reach £185,009 over the year to February.

That left Northern Ireland with the strongest annual growth of 12 UK regions, according to the lender.

But the Government’s residential property price index (RPPI) has reported a fall in prices for towards the end of the year.

It said the price of the average home fell towards the end of last year to around £175,200, with the number of homes sold during 2022 down 20%.