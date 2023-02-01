Households and retailers under pressure as food inflation reaches a record 13.8%

Household finances will be strained further after food inflation reached a record 13.8% in January 2023 (photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot) — © Getty Images/Maskot

Household finances in Northern Ireland will be strained further in the months ahead as food inflation reaches a record 13.8% in January, according to a retail sector representative.

The sector in Northern Ireland is also finding it difficult to absorb “the sheer weight of costs” said NI Retail Consortium director Neil Johnston.

Urging the Secretary of State to follow suit in the absence of fully functioning devolved government here, he said administrations in England, Scotland and Wales were supporting the sector by freezing business rates for the coming year.

Mr Johnston was responding to the latest figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen Shop Price Index for January indicating record highs after inflation accelerated, with the peak yet to arrive.

“People in Northern Ireland had little respite from the cost-of-living squeeze last month as prices at shop tills spiked further,” said Mr Johnston. “It is too early to say if shop price inflation has crested.

“However, what is certain is that household finances are likely to be strained further in the months ahead by energy bills, mortgages rates, possible hikes in domestic rates, and the freeze in income tax thresholds.

“Retailers are striving to support customers by expanding value ranges, fixing prices of some essential goods, and providing discounts for vulnerable groups.

"However, the sheer weight of costs bearing down on the sector and its supply chain is proving difficult to absorb.

"In England, Scotland and Wales the respective administrations decided at the end of last year to freeze business rates for the coming year. Here, unfortunately, we have no decision and indeed there is, unbelievably, talk of a significant rise.

“Such a move would inevitably add to pressure on prices which is the last thing consumers need. We would urge the Secretary of State to freeze business rates.”

Prices are now 8% higher than they were last January, up from 7.3% in December and above the three-month average of 7.5%.

Overall food inflation rose to 13.8% from 13.3% in December — the highest inflation rate in the category on record.

Inflation on fresh food also reached a record high due to increased food production costs as well as elevated fruit and vegetable prices, accelerating to 15.7% from 15% in December.

Ambient food inflation saw the fastest increase on record as wholesale and bulk prices rose, particularly for sugar and alcohol, accelerating to 11.3% from 11% in December.

Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices eased, allowing consumers to replenish their wardrobes during the January sales.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retail prices rose in January as discounting slowed and retailers continued to face high input costs.

“With global food costs coming down from their 2022 high and the cost of oil falling, we expect to see some inflationary pressures easing.

“However, as retailers still face ongoing headwinds from rising energy bills and labour shortages, prices are yet to peak and will likely remain high in the near term as a result.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “Consumer demand is likely to be weak in the first quarter due to the impact of energy price increases and, for many, Christmas spending bills starting to arrive.

“So the increase in food inflation is going to put further pressure on household budgets and it’s unlikely that there will be any improvement in the consumer mind-set around personal finances in the near term.

“With shoppers having less money to spend on discretionary retail having paid for their essential groceries, there will be little to stimulate demand across the non-food channels.”