Households could save hundreds after insulation upgrade on NIHE homes

The work will be carried out on NIHE houses. Picture: Stock image.

Hundreds of Housing Executive homes will be retrofitted with upgraded insulation under a programme being paid for with the help of European funds.

Contractors are being asked to submit bids for the £19m project to upgrade homes across Northern Ireland – part of a rolling plan dating back to 2014.

Work on this stage of the plan is due to start in August and run for 17 months, meaning much of it will not be completed by next winter.

Approximately 600 homes in south Antrim, Belfast, Lurgan, Newry and Bangor will be insulted with new external wall cladding, double glazing, improved ventilation and loft insulation.

Householders could save hundreds of pounds a year, with some estimates putting the figure at £450 with proper loft insulation, outdoor wall work and double glazing.

It is third phase of a £41m six-year programme to insulate 2,500 Housing Executive homes, with work due to be completed in 2023, the NIHE said.

But this dates back further with funding of £20m secured from the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme for Northern Ireland 2014-2020. The Housing Executive is paying the balance.

A priority of the programme aims to support the "shift towards a low-carbon economy in all sectors through funding to support energy efficiency in public infrastructure, including public buildings and in the housing sector".

The Energy Efficiency in Social Housing project is a multi-million pound investment programme to improve the energy performance of almost 2,500 homes, the housing agency said.

"The work carried out through the programme will greatly improve the homes of many tenants, providing more comfort, addressing problems of water penetration and damp, and saving on fuel costs," a spokesperson said.

"This six-year programme is expected to be completed by September 2023. Several schemes have already been completed or are currently underway.

"A number of schemes addressing thermal efficiency of just over 160 aluminium bungalows have already been completed or are currently on site across south Antrim, Causeway, Magherafelt and Omagh."

It is estimated proper loft insulation can save up to £175 in energy bills as 25% of heat is lost through the roof. External wall work can also save up to the same amount, while it is estimated savings from double glazing can be up to £95.

Contractors have until April 7 to submit bids for six separate lots.