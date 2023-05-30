Houses of Parliament shop teams up with Portrush business to showcase heritage of UK regions

A Northern Ireland delicacy is among the items on the shelves in UK Parliament gift shops.

The Houses of Parliament Shop has partnered with the producer of a popular apple conserve which featured on BBC’s Dragon’s Den programme back in 2019.

The Portrush-made Irish Black Butter is now available as part of an initiative celebrating products from across the UK and is available in three gift shops in Westminster and online

Alastair Bell, creator of the conserve which uses Armagh Bramley Apples, apple cider, brandy, treacle, sugar and spices, is delighted that his product is being showcased as part of UK Parliament’s ‘Meet the Maker’ stories.

"It is an honour to be amongst the select group of producers supplying the Houses of Parliament Shop and we are delighted to spread a little happiness with our unique Irish Black Butter," he said.

The product attracted celebrity attention after it launched in 2017 and was the Regional Winner of the Great British Food Awards in 2021.

Four years ago it was included in hampers for NATO World Leaders and just last year it was included in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Hampers and won the Gold award at the Irish Quality Food Awards.

Other accolades include the Three Stars award it won in the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards 2019 and Multiple cheese accompaniment awards at Nantwich International Cheese Awards in the same year.

It was also named as the Chefs Choice at the Irish Food Awards 2018.

The UK Parliament initiative seeks to highlight the important role that small businesses and independent craftspeople play in supplying its gift shops.

By telling the story of the products and the people who make them, ‘Meet the Maker’ aims to showcase UK craftsmanship and to celebrate the industrial and creative heritage of its regions.