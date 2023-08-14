Housing market in Northern Ireland ‘cooling’ although prices still going up: report

Financial shock of fixed term deals moving onto higher rates would mean a “significant test," Ulster University says

The Ulster University quarterly house price index for April to June has said the housing market in Northern Ireland is cooling, even though prices are still climbing

Rising interest rates are leading to a “cooling” of the Northern Ireland housing market even though prices are still going up, a report has said.

The quarter house price index from Ulster University said the average house price in Northern Ireland in the second quarter of the year was £204,331.

That was up 0.7% on the first few months of 2023, and an increase of 2.9% in comparison to the second quarter of last year.

But Ulster University said that despite the increasing average price, rising interest rates were having an impact by curtailing activity and reducing buyer confidence.

However, it predicted that the scale of any fall in house prices would be limited by the lack of supply of homes.

There have now been 14 consecutive increases in the Bank of England base rate to 5.25%, which has meant mortgage rates have also been going up.

UU said that with more interest rate increases predicted for 2023, mortgage borrowing and affordability are concerns for purchasers.

An estimated 1.4 million mortgage deals are due to expire in 2023, and with most on rates of under 2%, they will face a financial shock in the present circumstances.

UU said that would be “a significant test for the housing market and house prices in the near future". Already, it said there were indications of sale prices falling below asking prices.

Dr Michael McCord, reader in real estate valuation at Ulster University, said: “Our latest report shows a housing market which continues to cool amidst the dynamic and turbulent interest rate hikes and mortgage repricing environment.

"House prices have however remained resilient in quarter two of the year showing a nominal increase from quarter one of 2023 - remaining at the level seen at the beginning of the year.

"Despite this resilience, the market faces ongoing challenges with a potential recession on the cards, and with increasing signs of waning buyer demand and increased mortgage borrowing costs, it looks increasingly likely that the market will continue to slow down into the second half of 2023 as the volatile financial setting continues to filter into the housing market.

"The effect this will have on house prices remains to be seen, but any price correction is likely to be moderate with demand-supply imbalance continuing to be a factor in prices remaining stagnating.”

Ursula McAnulty, head of research at NI Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said: “As affordability pressures continue to take hold, purchaser confidence is showing signs of waning, with potential buyers and sellers playing a “waiting game” in light of the current economic uncertainty.

"Whilst in Q2 2023 there was an annual weighted price increase of 2.9%, the increase in borrowing costs and decreased purchaser confidence signal a slowing of momentum in the housing market in Northern Ireland.”

Michael Boyd, chief executive and finance director at Progressive Building Society, which supports the research, said the market had put in a “robust" performance in the second quarter, with lack of supply a major factor.