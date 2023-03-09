Hovis workers accept new pay deal after suspension of further strike action

Hovis workers previously took part in an 11-day strike over pay negotiations in 2021. Picture by Declan Roughan/PressEye

Workers at bakery Hovis have ended their long running dispute over pay, ending fears of further strike action.

Unite the Union confirmed the bakers at the factory have voted to accept the new two-year deal by 75 percent.

Last week, the union’s members cancelled planned industrial action due to take place on Sunday at the last minute following an improved offer in negotiations.

“Yet again members of Unite have secured a significant improvement to their pay through their collective action” said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

"Hovis can well afford to increase the pay of their workforce; they have enjoyed huge success in recent years posting pre-tax profits of almost £50 million in 2021.”

Union members at Hovis previously took part in an 11-day strike over pay in 2021.

There were previous fears Northern Ireland could face bread shortages after the company’s members announced they were planning strike action at the end of February.

“Why should workers pay the price for the current economic crisis when it was definitely not of their making. Our members know that they have the full backing of this union when they organise to defend jobs, pay and conditions" continued Ms Graham.

Regional Officer for the workforce, Sean McKeever also welcomed the settlement and said: “This is a huge win for our members and came on the back of our clear intent to take all-out strike action on the back of a 95 percent ballot for strike action.

“This success occurs after a number of years of successful outcomes to pay disputes at Hovis which has lifted pay at this employer substantially over the period.

"All other employers in this sector now need to take note and bring forward pay deals that deliver real improvements for their employees.”

A spokesperson for Hovis has been contacted for further comment.