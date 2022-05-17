How connecting renewables to the grid can end up in traffic jams

A co-op is making it easier for farmers to install wind turbines on their land

Farmers across the region are jumping into the wind turbine business, with one company in the field reporting it currently has 170 customers.

Farm Energy NI, part of a larger co-operative member-based organisation, is involved in the business of making it easier for farmers to install the turbines on their land, mostly just one, and then manage the movement of the energy, and payments for it.

But this corner of the renewables market has its issues, mostly around moving the energy produced by the turbines on to the grid.

"You have these renewables connected to the grid but I describe it as like the Westlink on any morning. It is a traffic jam," says Roger Hogg, who manages the trading arm at FENI.

In short, NIE Networks does not have the capacity on the grid to always take the electricity from the independent renewable operators.

"It is a hard sell in pockets. Say you are in Fermanagh, that electricity is not getting to Belfast. The farther away you are in the west the worse it is," says Roger. He has worked with FENI since it was first formed in 2013 and was previously at a linked company providing environmental services.

And he adds the west has the most potential to generate electricity but there is not as much demand.

"Bits and pieces are being done to upgrade sub stations by NIE Networks," says Roger, adding that the long-planned second North-South Interconnector out of Dungannon and down to Meath would help. It was first proposed in 2015.

A controversial project with many objectors, particularly along the route, and one delayed by the three year Stormont hiatus, it finally received the go-ahead from then-Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in September 2020.

Following a further legal challenge to that approval, planning permission was finally granted by the High Court in Belfast in October 2021.

Roger works with mostly farmers, though some small businesses, including quarries. They manage the trading of energy from mostly wind turbines but also small solar farms and some hydro operations.

He has worked to move projects from green field sites to fully operational assets, including connecting to the grid. His main job now is to act as the middle man, making sure income arrives and dealing with Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets. He looks after the renewables obligation certificates (ROCs).

Richard Hogg

Under UK legislation suppliers must prove they have sourced a percentage of their total electricity supply from renewable sources.

Latest results reveal that for the 12 month period to the end of December 2021, 41.3% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources located here, according to the Department for the Economy. It is big jump from just 18.5% just a few years ago.

Ofgem issue ROCs to generators of renewable energy. Energy suppliers buy them to meet their obligation. Some suppliers choose not to buy ROCs and decide to pay a fine. Money is distributed among those suppliers who did meet their obligation.

FENI offer two options for ROCs sales: the monthly auction or a fixed price buyout and recycle. Buyout is a price set by Ofgem for 12 months, recycle comes from money collected from electricity suppliers by Ofgem.

The company grew out of another, the Green Yard, which was involved in "environmental countryside management, soil sampling, range enrichment, planting wild seed", says Roger. It is still operating, including with major clients such as Moy Park.

But he was already helping small farmers out on with renewable projects and ROC advice as early as 2010.

"In the early days banks did not want to know, few sad stories at the start and banks were afraid of it. And it was not long after 2008," he says. Financial institutions were deeply risk averse at the time.

"Early ones got investment elsewhere, then banks started to see turbines going up and became more comfortable with them," Roger explains. He workers with the members, finding sites, helping with planning, developing the turbines, connecting to the grid.

"Most of them are single turbines placed on the farm. Our main customer are farms, a few rural businesses, like quarries," says Roger. He explains the pay off time for hydro can be very long, that solar is better but wind is definitely the best.

He’s not sure whether he has full confidence in politicians in Stormont and energy policy.

“It is a bit of a funny one with Stormont. They have the energy strategy and that is all wonderful — but if politicians are not sitting their civil servants cannot really do much, their hands are tied."

He has sympathy for farmers who fear the ambitious targets contained in the Climate Bill passed by Stormont in March.

"Coming from a farming background, it seems to be trying to hammer the farmers a wee bit too much. If you look at cattle numbers, if you want local food you will need them, otherwise flying in with something from elsewhere does not make a lot of sense to me."

FENI's sister company Randolph Renewable Group operates in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

It is a member led organisation of several businesses operating in the agricultural sector who have an interest in renewable energy.

Members include independent renewable generators, farmers, landowners, rural businesses with renewable stations.

Associates and partners include non government organisations involved in renewable energy and businesses offering services to members.