How do I return my unwanted Christmas gift?

An air fryer - a popular domestic appliance - could be among your haul for unwanted gifts during Christmas 2022

Following the season to be jolly, now's the time to check if you've left it too late to return unwanted pressies

“Does my husband even know me at all?” you lamented internally as you unwrapped the second air fryer to land under your tree at Christmas.

Not to mention the scented candles, perfume and bed socks you got that might well have been given with love, but just don’t appeal to your own tastes.

Yes, Christmas is the season to be jolly but that doesn’t mean you end up happy with every gift you get.

Instead, there might be some things which you regard as totally unsuitable for your purposes and you would like something more useful instead.

A year ago, that attitude might have felt harsh or mercenary. But in a cost-of-living crisis that might get worse before it gets better, it’s wise to think about swapping unwanted gifts for something better.

But what are your rights when it comes to exchanging a gift, or getting the money back that was spent on it by your friend or relative? Here are some important points.

Receipts are key

You can’t just turn up to a retailer with the item and demand the money instead. And the process can be a bit more fraught when the item has been bought online.

However, if your giver has been organised enough to provide a gift receipt and the item was bought in a physical store, you can take it and the item back — provided it is still in mint condition — and request an exchange or gift card.

But be aware that you might have a limited time in which to do so.

Without a gift receipt, you are pretty much stuck with it. Consider whether there is anyone else who might be glad of it or if you could donate it to a charity shop. If you know your friend well enough to explain it’s not for you, you could ask them for the receipt.

But be aware that only the most robust bonds of friendship can withstand that level of bluntness!

Retailers have a right to refuse

Remember that your right to a gift card or exchange isn’t absolute. In law, the relevant transaction is the one that took place between the buyer and the retail business, not the transaction which took place when you were given the item by the friend or relative.

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council points out that, under The Consumer Rights Act 2015, the retailer can refuse to offer a refund, replacement, credit note or gift card if there is nothing wrong with the item, or if the consumer changes their mind.

You might feel that you deserve to be able to exchange the item, but offering a replacement, credit note or gift card is a gesture of goodwill by the retailer and at their discretion.

Buyers have rights too...

You still have what is known as your statutory rights. If goods are faulty, not fit for purpose or not as described, you are legally entitled to a refund, partial refund, repair or replacement, depending on the individual circumstances.

But the original giver would need to be the person to return the item.

That rule protects you for up to six years, depending on the type of item and the price paid.

Online returns can be tricky

Returns are a little bit different for online purchases. If you have been sent a gift which was bought on the Next website and sent directly to you, Next says that you may return most items in a new and unused condition to a store and wherever possible in the original packaging. Take your delivery note with you.

If the items was bought for you in a Next store, you can just take it back to any next store to request a gift card instead, but make sure you have the gift receipt.

But of course, there are a lot of retailers selling online which do not have handy stores for you to walk into.

Michael Legg, head of postal services at the Consumer Council, urges caution if returning items by post. There is the option of returning items bought online within 14 days of receiving them, known as a ‘cooling off period”. But not all items are covered.

Michael says: “If your goods are faulty, you should not have to pay for returning the item.

“But be aware that some items are not covered by the cooling-off period. This applies to personalised goods such as a personalised t-shirt or perishable goods like a food hamper so you cannot return these items. There are also some items you cannot return such as CDs, DVDs and video games if they are no longer sealed.”

He says to let the retailer know you are returning the item, adding: “Keep a proof of posting if you are using the online retailer’s return service.

“This means you can prove that the item has been returned. If any delivery problems occur after you have returned the item, the trader is responsible for sorting this out with their appointed delivery provider.”

If the retailer doesn’t have a delivery provider, Michael says to be sure and pick the correct service, ideally a trackable or signature on delivery service. Again, getting proof of posting is crucial and without it, the parcel operator may not pay compensation if your item is lost, damaged or delayed.

Ensure items are suitably packaged. Packages containing fragile items should be clearly labelled.

Include your address on the back of the sent parcels. This will help if there are any problems with the return delivery.

Sometimes giving is the best option

I know that my friend who gave me the present is pretty strapped for cash and bought me an extravagant gift on impulse. Can I give it back to my friend to return so that they automatically get their money back?

It’s very selfless to want to give back a present because the giver couldn’t afford it in the first place.

But holding onto the gift, or even giving it to charity, may be the best thing to do as you might find that even the giver can’t get a refund themselves. Some big stores, such as House of Fraser, no longer offer in-store refunds to customers and you can only get a gift card or exchange.

However, House of Fraser will provide a refund if an item is faulty though proof of purchase is required.

Be aware of time limits

It is almost a fortnight after Christmas. Do I still have time to chance my arm at returning the pyjamas and getting a gift receipt instead?

Some high street retailers will often extend their return and refund policy over the Christmas period but this is at the retailer’s own discretion.

Marks and Spencer says: “Any purchase made online or in store between October 23 and December 24 can be returned up until 28 January.

“Customers with a valid gift receipt for a purchase made in store can either exchange the item or receive a credit voucher to the value of the price paid.”

But get moving if your item was bought from a House of Fraser store. It says: “We are happy to offer an exchange or credit note for items purchased after October 31 2022 returned unworn and in perfect saleable condition within its original packaging until January 8 2023. Refunds will only be offered in accordance with your statutory rights (which remain unaffected). Please retain the receipt as proof of purchase.”

As for Amazon, most of the items purchased on the online marketplace that have been purchased between November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31.

Some returns can cost you

How much does it cost to send back things bought online?

Amazon says that if the return isn’t the result of an error by Amazon, or if you are returning an item other than shoes, clothing, jewellery, or watches that were sold or dispatched by Amazon, it will deduct return costs, starting at £3.99, from your refunded gift certificate.

If you are returning a gift bought in Next’s online store, you will be charged £2.50 for the return but can avoid the charge by returning it to a Next store. Most returns collected by Next from your home are charged at £2.50 per collection.