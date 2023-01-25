How far will the £600 energy payment stretch for Northern Ireland households?

Energy support scheme payments of £600 are being distributed to households in Northern Ireland

Households across Northern Ireland have received, or are eagerly awaiting, a payment of £600 through the energy support scheme.

The one-off payment is comprised of £400 from the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland and £200 from the Alternative Fuel Payment and is set to go out to every household with an electricity contract including second homes.

While the funds are intended to help consumers meet the rising cost of heating and powering their homes, no controls have been applied to how the payments are spent.

And while inflation appears to have peaked in late 2022, and is now easing, households are facing competing pressure on their finances across essential expenditure from utility bills to grocery prices.

Those planning to use the support for energy or fuel bills will certainly get more bang for their buck this month than back in November when some had hoped the scheme would be rolled out.

The cost of 500L of heating oil is down from £459.58 on November 10 to £433.04 on January 19, according to figures from the Consumer Council. And Power NI dropped its tariff by 14.2% from January for more than 473,000 households.

Consumer Council figures also indicate a 12% decrease in the cost of both petrol and diesel since November with petrol down to 142.8p and diesel to 163.6p per litre in January.

Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, easing to 10.7% in November and 10.5% in December, according to CPI figures.

But what are NI consumers, many of whom will also be receiving credit card bills covering their festive expenditure, likely to spend their £600 payment on?

Northern Ireland Oil Federation executive director David Blevings said it is a bit early to gauge if households will be filling up their oil tanks after receiving the support.

“I checked with my members, and it would appear only a handful of customers have utilised the payment for oil to date,” he said. “Fortunately, we are enjoying a spell of milder weather this week and we find that oil orders tend to follow the weather.

“Consumers now employ a ‘just in time’ approach to ordering oil which can cause difficulties for the supply chain when cold weather hits, or if shipping is delayed.

“I would suspect that ullage in consumers tanks is low, and we will see an increase in demand during February and once all consumers have received their energy payment.”

National Energy Action (NI) director Pat Austin, a fuel poverty campaigner, said her organisation is still fielding calls for support as many households here have yet to receive the payment.

Eligible households are estimated to total around 820,000 with 39% paying by direct debit, 45% via prepayment meters and 16% by credit upon receipt of a bill.

That means around 500,000 households here may have to wait slightly longer to receive their vouchers by post.

Any use of the funds to pay electricity bills would also be difficult to monitor at this stage, with early recipients of the scheme seeing their £600 paid directly into their account and their monthly electricity bill paid automatically by direct debit.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said he has been working with his Post Office members to make sure the voucher scheme element is processed as efficiently as possible.

Members are not anticipating any boost to spend as a result of the payments. “That’s not what it’s intended for,” he said, although Post Offices would be expecting an increase in their prepayment service for electricity once the postal vouchers start arriving with customers.

The £600 payment is going out to every household in Northern Ireland with an electricity meter, with NI’s five providers Power NI, Click Energy, Budget Energy, Electric Ireland and SSE Airtricity used as conduits to deliver the support.

Delivery of the support is currently in its second week of roll out with completion scheduled for late February.

Direct debit customers of the electricity firms are receiving the support directly into their bank accounts. Consumers paying by quarterly bill or prepay meters will have a longer wait, with their payments arriving in voucher form by post.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is working with the Northern Ireland Office, suppliers, third party contractors and the Post Office to roll out the funds.

In Great Britain, households are receiving £400 across six monthly instalments from October 2022 to March 2023.

NI has a more complex energy market in NI, with a higher number of consumers using both heating oil and prepay electricity meters than in Great Britain. The absence of a functioning Executive was also a factor in delays to rolling out the funds here.

Landlords have a ‘moral obligation’ to pass the £600 energy support onto tenants paying for electricity use, and any who don’t should be pursued through the Small Claims Court.

Based on latest market data, here’s how far the £600 payment could potentially stretch across monthly electricity, gas, heating oil, petrol, diesel, grocery and clothing expenses: