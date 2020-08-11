How the housing boom took hold of NI
Queen's Management School academics Professor John Turner and Dr William Quinn have released a book, 'Boom and Bust: A Global History of Financial Bubbles'. In this extract, they consider the housing boom of the 2000s in markets including NI and the Republic
By Professor John Turner and Dr William Quinn
The title of this chapter alludes to Gordon Brown's continual refrain as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1997 to 2007 - 'no return to boom and bust' was a phrase he repeated many times.