How the housing boom took hold of NI

Queen's Management School academics Professor John Turner and Dr William Quinn have released a book, 'Boom and Bust: A Global History of Financial Bubbles'. In this extract, they consider the housing boom of the 2000s in markets including NI and the Republic

Many buy-to-let homeowners struggled after the crash of 2008

By Professor John Turner and Dr William Quinn Tue 11 Aug 2020 at 08:07