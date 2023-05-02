How this ex-Armagh beef farmer is turning his grass into mining for bitcoin
Switching from beef production, Tom Campbell spent £3m building two anaerobic digesters on his 500ac Armagh holding, converting his grass silage, manure and other farm materials into enough electricity to power 500 homes. And he uses any surplus he can’t sell to the grid to ‘mine’ for cryptocurrency
Andrew Hamilton
Tom Campbell is a trailblazing farmer. In 2013, the Armagh man decided to leave generations of beef farming behind him and spend millions to develop his own farm-scale anaerobic digester (AD).