How to be money-savvy when you’re new to driving

Learner drivers can keep down expenses by studying more than just the highway code

Whether you’ve just turned 17 or are only getting around to it later in life, learning to drive can be a challenging and costly experience.

Before even passing the test, expenditure includes driving lessons, fees for the theory and practical tests and potentially learners’ insurance.

If you fail, more lessons and fees will follow. And if you pass, you may be making a major capital investment in a car but either way facing a hefty insurance bill for your own vehicle or as a secondary driver on your parents’ policy.

With a cost-of-living crisis still in full flow, how can learner drivers minimise the cost of moving on to an R plate and driving off into the sunset?

A lucky few may pass their test without having availed of the services of a driving instructor, says David Boyles, secretary of the Northern Ireland Approved Driving Instructors Association.

But they are few and far between, with the average learner driver requiring between 30 and 40 lessons priced at around £40-£45 an hour to pass their test.

Source: CompareNI.com

Lessons have risen in price alongside inflation but also because more instructors are entering the profession in a full-time capacity, said Mr Boyles.

In the past, many were just doing it as a side-line after, for example, a large redundancy payment and were making pocket money rather than a living.

“They didn’t need to charge as much and due to that, the pricing structure for driving lessons was very cheap and instructors weren’t making a proper income,” said Mr Boyles. “Now lessons are at the level where they should be. We have to move with the times and instructors have to learn a living.”

Post-Covid, when instructors were left with a backlog of lesson packages, most lessons are now billed individually. “Very few instructors do block bookings,” said Mr Boyles. “It’s all pay as you go now.”

Every driver is different and learners from a farming background, for example, will already have experience with steering and braking from driving tractors.

“Everybody works at different speeds, everybody’s availability is different but what I would say is if you budget for between 30 and 40 hours of training,” said Mr Boyles. “You may do it in 20, you may take 50; there’s no way of knowing.”

A lot of learner drivers are trying to save money by getting their parents to teach them and then going to an instructor in the final weeks before their test.

This can work for some but not for most, he said, and often results in a false economy when the driver fails and then has to pay for another test and a raft of lessons.

“I understand parents and students are trying to save money, but at the end of the day sometimes it’s not the right way to go about it,” said Mr Boyles. “Get trained properly by a qualified registered driving instructor, do regular lessons and that is the best way to try and achieve a first-time pass.”

An optimal scenario would be for a learner to take two lessons a week for 15 weeks, passing their theory element within the first six weeks of lessons.

But, with a longer waiting time for the practical test post-Covid, instructors are currently asking learners to pass their theory before lessons start, ease in with one lesson a week and then ramp it up to two in the six weeks leading up to their test.

Mr Boyles also advises learners shouldn’t book their practical test without confirmation from their instructor that the timeline is realistic, and to ensure their instructor is available on the day and not double booked.

For learner drivers using a car belonging to family or friends, Marmalade offers competitive car insurance policies.

But for drivers moving on to their R plates, whether it’s in their own car or using their parents, insurance can be a minefield with a lot of factors affecting the premium.

CompareNI.com offers tips for young or new drivers trying to minimise their insurance bill:

Check your mileage: when taking out insurance, you will be asked to estimate your annual mileage. The costs will rise in incremental bands so the more miles you drive, the more you pay so try to be accurate and realistic with your prediction. Park in a safe place: car owners that make use of their garages, driveways or carports for overnight parking can make big savings on their car insurance - parking on driveways rather than on the road can save you over £140 on average every year. Carport owners can do even better, with savings coming in at £230 on average. Avoid penalty points: penalty points on your licence may not only result in a steep fine but will also bump up your insurance costs too. Drivers can expect premiums to rise by 5% for three points and 25% for six points if they’re starting from a clean licence. Consider switching to a smaller engine: be sure to check your vehicle's engine size and horsepower, both can impact the cost of your premium. Also, some small engines are turbocharged and that can give them more power than might be expected, which will likely cause the premium to increase. Keep modifications to a minimum: it comes as no surprise that adding a custom exhaust or putting in lowered suspension might cause insurance premiums to rise, but even seemingly innocuous changes such as adding branding to a vehicle can affect the cost. Consider a black box: young drivers or those with penalty points may be able to get cheaper insurance by opting for a telematics policy, or black box insurance — which starts collecting data on their driving immediately, if they’re a good, safe driver, this can help the insurer see you as less of a risk and may result in a more competitive price. Shop around for insurance: car insurance is competitive and it’s always worth shopping around to get the best deals, three weeks before your policy is due to expire is usually when it’s the most competitive on cost and never allow your policy to auto-renew.

The most popular car for 17-24-year-old drivers on UK roads is the Ford Fiesta, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa, Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Golf and Renault Clio, according to the price comparison site.

Of the five choices, the Polo is the most affordable for insurance, averaging £966.04 per year.

But the premium very much depends on the model, according to CompareNI.com, with a £10,000 price difference between a 1-litre Polo and a 2-litre STI GTI, making the model with the powerful engine more challenging to insure.

CompareNI.com CEO Greg Wilson said: “It’s quite complicated right now for those entering the car market for the first time, reviewing the most popular brands and wondering how to get what they want from their first car, yet keep the costs affordable.

“The best thing for new drivers to do when researching their first car is to make sure they do an insurance quote right from the outset.

“Comparison sites make that easy, simply refresh the car spec each time to see what’s affordable.

“It’s also important to remember that insurers will be looking at engine size, how easy it is to find parts and the cost of repairs for that particular model when analysing the risk and formulating premium rates — something drivers should also be aware of and take into consideration when choosing a new car.”