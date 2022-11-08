How to get through winter: A guide to government support for helping to pay your energy bills

There will be help for Northern Ireland households to cope with rising energy bills this winter. The roll-out of help has already begun with the application of the Energy Price Guarantee.

While autumn has begun with mild temperatures, and many of us have not yet turned on our heating, there are concerns over how we’ll pay to heat our homes when the cold inevitably begins to bite.

The UK government has several energy schemes to help consumers through rising energy costs, which have been exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Energy is normally a devolved policy, which is looked after by the Department for the Economy. But in the absence of a functioning Executive, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in London is now in charge of applying schemes to Northern Ireland.

BEIS explained how it works and what help is available – even though all details have not been confirmed, and households are keen to hear when they’ll receive the £400 discount on bills.

It said: “Through the Energy Prices Act 2022, the UK government has powers to ensure support with energy bills can get to households, businesses and public-sector organisations in Northern Ireland.

“Energy policy is the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly. In their absence, the UK government has stepped in as quickly as possible to put in place the powers we need to deliver support to businesses and consumers in this devolved area of policy.

“This means that help will be available to the people of Northern Ireland this winter, including through the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) which is already reducing bills - providing much-needed reassurance and support.

“We are working at pace to deliver a solution which accounts for differences in the Northern Ireland energy market so we can get additional support to households, such as the Energy Bills Support Scheme which will provide a £400 discount on bills later this winter.

“Northern Ireland has a separate energy market from Great Britain, with its own rules and regulator which the UK government is having to take into account in order to deliver this support.”

What help is available? BEIS provided the following information:

For homes:

Energy Price Guarantee

In Northern Ireland, the EPG launched on November 1. The scheme reduces the price energy suppliers charge customers for units of gas and electricity, providing money off your energy bills.

It offers support equivalent to help already being delivered in Britain, which is expected to save consumers who use both gas and electricity around £700 this winter.

Households will receive backdated support to cover for October through a higher discount rate. Energy suppliers will reduce bills by a unit price reduction of up to 19.9p/kWh for electricity and 4.8p/kWh for gas.

Energy Bills Support Scheme

The vast majority of households here will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills through the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme.

To make this as easy as possible, this will be delivered automatically so consumers will not need to take any action.

BEIS said: “We are working with Northern Ireland electricity suppliers to deliver the support as soon as possible this winter and will provide further details on delivery as soon as possible.”

Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Fund

Some households in Northern Ireland do not have a direct contract with an electricity supplier or an electricity meter of their own. For example, park homes or people in care homes or some social housing, which means they cannot receive their £400 discount directly via an electricity supplier.

BEIS said: “We will support these households under a separate application-based arrangement called the Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Fund. Further details will be announced as soon as possible.”

Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP)

This scheme will provide a one-off payment to UK households that use alternative fuels for heating, such as heating oil or LPG, instead of mains gas.

This £100 payment will ensure that all households who do not benefit through the Energy Price Guarantee to heat their homes receive support for the cost of the fuel they do use.

For Northern Ireland, the government is working with electricity suppliers to explore how the payment could be delivered via electricity bills under a similar delivery model.

Households that are eligible for but do not receive AFP or the £100 heat network payment, because they do not have a relationship with an electricity supplier for example, will receive the £100 via the AFP Discretionary Fund, which will be provided by a designated body.

For business:

Energy Bill Relief Scheme

This will provide energy bill relief for businesses, public and voluntary sector organisations in Northern Ireland. Equivalent to support through the Energy Price Guarantee, it provides a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all eligible non-domestic customers who were facing soaring energy costs.

Running for an initial six-month period, the scheme will make sure the amount eligible businesses pay for their wholesale energy costs come down to a level before the war in Ukraine, with some saving up to half on their wholesale energy costs.

Discounts are automatically applied by suppliers to energy bills of eligible customers, covering energy usage between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

The exact discount applied will depend on the type of contract a customer is on and when it was agreed.

The discount will reflect the difference between the government supported price and the relevant wholesale price.

The scheme sets a government supported price of £211 MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas. The maximum discount for flexible / variable contracts is £345/MWh for electricity and £91/MWh for gas.