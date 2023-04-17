How to half your grocery bill and help save the planet

With food waste estimated to contribute 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, discount app Gander is tackling the issue head on

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, as the saying goes.

And it would also seem what’s good for Gander is good for all of us.

An app displaying in-store availability of discounted grocery produce in real time, Gander offers shoppers the opportunity to save money and the planet. Users are said to save an average of 56% on their food shop.

Founded by Isle of Man father-and-son team Mike and Ashley Osborne in 2019, it was piloted in Northern Ireland in collaboration with Henderson Technology.

The partnership is now in its fourth year, with the app offering information on discounted produce across around 300 Henderson Group stores.

Gander integrates directly with retailers’ point-of-sale (POS) systems, offering rapid updates on discounted produce as it becomes available or is sold.

It identifies yellow sticker items, marked up instore as shop workers identify produce nearing best-before dates.

Such produce is not typically marketed in any way and shoppers often misperceive it to be poor quality, damaged or unwanted.

Gander is aiming to address such misconceptions, help shoppers save money on their grocery bills and prevent discounted produce from contributing to the issue of food waste.

“With climate change, we’re all starting to see the difference it is making, even in our immediate lives now,” said Stacey Williams, head of customer engagement and business development at Gander.

“People don’t always associate food waste as a massive contributing factor but unfortunately it is, accounting for 8-10% of global emissions.

“It’s a real win for everybody if we can mitigate any food waste, certainly at a retailer level but also in our own homes to make sure whatever we buy we use up.

“Lots of people shop sustainably and are more likely to shop with businesses that are seen to be acting in the right way from a sustainability point of view.”

Endorsed by sustainability charity WRAP and Cranfield University, Gander has been entered for the Earthshot Prize 2023 and shortlisted in the SME of the Year category for Edie Awards 2023.

WRAP estimates an annual 9.52 million tonnes of food is wasted in the UK.

“Consumers can download the app and look in their local area to see whether there are any stores available,” said Mr Williams. “How it works is we integrate with the retailers’ ERP (enterprise resource planning) or POS solution, and we then have the feed.

“As soon as any yellow label or reduced product is created, that automatically feeds straight onto our app in about 30 seconds, so the consumer gets a great understanding of what reductions are available in store.

“As soon as anything sells, it comes off in real time as well, so they’re not going to be disappointed as they can see exactly what’s available as a snapshot and have real clarity on what they can buy.

“Going into a store, they’re buying what they actually need and have a really good understanding of what they can go buy to create a meal for that evening or something they can freeze for another time.”

For retailers, a ‘Ganderlytics’ analytics platform offers insights into consumer behaviours and reduction performance, laying claim to an 88% improvement in reduction compliance and timing.

Category management is another benefit. “The great thing is we can report back to the retailers very detailed evidence of what they’ve successfully sold,” said Mr Williams. “Having all that data at hand is really important.”

Retailers can identify the best prices to successfully sell discounted produce, or lines which are constantly being reduced or not sold at all and should perhaps be eliminated.

A wide breadth of yellow ticket produce typically appears on the app.

“It's across the whole grocery selection,” said Mr Williams. “You’ll have meat and fish items on there, a whole host of dairy products, bread and all the categories you would generally expect to see in a shop. There’s always plenty of choice.”

To date, 532 stores have saved 24 million items from going to waste, equating to over 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to Gander.

With the Henderson Group, “they took the leap of faith and basically switched on all their stores,” said Mr Williams. “We’re live across all the SPAR stores in Northern Ireland and it’s making real traction with lots of users on a daily basis.

“Our partnership with them was instrumental in the early days in getting other retailers on board across the UK as well.”

Among other retailers since adopting the app are Co-op, Morrisons Daily, Warner’s and Silcox Stores.

Gander has also partnered with Snappy Shopper, an online delivery app for the convenience market, and Scottish SPAR retail group CJ Lang & Son is currently running a trial in two stores.

“What we’ve seen is by using our technology and feeding it into the online delivery app, it’s amazing how much has been sold just in the two stores we have on trial at the moment so it’s really encouraging,” said Mr Williams.

While Gander headquarters is in the Isle of Man, its team is based around the globe including representation in active markets such as Australia, South Africa and Brazil.

Mr Williams joined the team 16 months ago. “The main reason I joined Gander is I’m passionate about reducing food waste and see it as a solution that can not only help retailers but consumers as well,” he said.

“It just gives them the ability to buy those items at a better price and certainly, with the cost-of-living crisis, we are seeing a significant uptake from consumers in all areas that we’re live.”

While applauding the contribution of charities such as FareShare in redistributing food waste, “some people just aren’t entitled to that support, and we’re another alternative to help people in those circumstances,” said Mr Williams.

Gander has ambitious plans to expand its reach and hopes to announce a number of new grocery groups coming on board in the near future.

“We’re talking to retail partners all the time and working with them as we roll out to further parts of the UK but likewise, we’re working with partners internationally as well,” said Mr Williams. “We’re not necessarily wanting to be UK-centric, and we’ll continue to look at partnerships in other parts of the world as well.”