How to save nearly £300 if you switch electricity supplier

The cost-of-living crisis isn’t over, so moving to a new energy provider could prove useful

A consumer website in Northern Ireland has said people here can make savings of nearly £300 if they switch electricity supplier.

The cost-of-living crisis was triggered by rocketing energy prices as economies reopened following lockdown, then exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While prices are now steadying, they remain in some cases double what they were before the pandemic.

Government support through the energy price guarantee (EPG) and £600 energy payment softened the blow of bills over the winter.

But most consumers spent their £600 a long time ago, while the generosity of the EPG has been cut back.

For electricity customers, there is a difference of £224 in the cost of the cheapest tariffs across five suppliers, according to information on the website of the Consumer Council.

Competition in the gas market is more limited in Northern Ireland, with £75 separating the cheapest tariffs from SSE Airtricity and firmus energy in Greater Belfast.

Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of energy switching website Power to Switch, said: “The significant price hikes that took place throughout 2021 and 2022 have thankfully not been replicated this year.

“However, the impact of high prices are still being felt as they have not fallen back by any significant degree.

“Any price decrease suppliers have introduced recently have largely been offset due to the EPG support steadily reducing over the last six months.

“The EPG reduces the amount you are charged per unit of electricity and gas. In November 2022, the EPG reduced the cost of electricity by 19.9p/kWh and gas by 4.8p/kWh.

“However, from April 1, the EPG discount was reduced to 3.77p/kWh for electricity and 2.6p/kWh until June 30, 2023.

“In our local market, especially with electricity, there is competition with five suppliers to choose from.

“Over the next few months, especially over the summer period, we should expect to see new tariff offers, deals or incentives to switch.”

Mr O’Donnell said there were savings to be made by moving supplier.

“There is a difference of almost £430 between the most expensive and cheapest electricity deal in the market.

“And when it comes to the actual amount people save when they switch it is significant... even with a reduced level of Government support the average saving for people who used Power to Switch to switch electricity supplier so far in April is £285.”

While energy prices have been steadying, they are still at a significantly higher level than a few years back.

Before the pandemic, the average gas bill was between about £500 and £600.

Currently, an average annual gas bill is £1,200 and is tipped to remain at that level.

That’s because of the soaring cost of a therm of gas. Once, a price of 50p a therm was considered high.

Now, trading prices for the winter months this year ahead are about three times that, so £1.50. However, that’s a quarter of what it was during the crisis earlier in 2022 when prices soared to nearly £7 a therm.

When prices were at what’s now regarded as a “normal” level, the cost per therm made up about 40% of your bill of up to £600.

The trebling of that commodity cost means you now get a doubling of the overall bill, and that’s going to continue.

High gas prices inevitable result in higher electricity prices as generators use gas to generate electricity. However, prices for customers will be stabilising, one expert says, although still at a higher level.

“I think we’re going to see a period of a few months where prices stay where they are.

“But that’s still worrying for consumers to have an extra £600 to pay, and it’s worrying for the wider economy as it means people don’t have that money to spend elsewhere.”

The winter ahead won’t have a repeat of the government support of 2022. Instead, any help will be means-tested so that it’s not a universal subsidy.

So even though times will be tough as we go through 2023, some of the hard-won benefits of how we coped last year will help, our expert said. “Europeans have successfully reduced gas demand as people have been using less energy. We also have increased storage capacity and we’ve increased the amount of liquefied natural gas being bought from around the world.

“The other factor is that we had a mild winter so demand wasn’t high.”

Consumers and businesses will be hoping for the same again this year.