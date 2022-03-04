How you can save money on household bills as costs spiral of control

Oil and gas prices are surging but there are some things you can do to help save money. Photo: Matthias Lindner

With household running costs rising, many consumers are at the point of requiring financial support to meet their heating needs. However, there are measures consumers can take to save money on their bills.

The Consumer Council’s director of infrastructure and sustainability, Peter McClenaghan, has five top tips on how you can save money on your household bills amid soaring energy costs.

Electrical appliances

Using electrical appliances more efficiently can save you around £100 on your annual electricity bill. This includes switching off appliances rather than leaving them on standby and using the eco setting on your dishwasher and washing machine.

Join an oil buying club

This enables householders to purchase oil at a competitive price through community bulk buying. The Northern Ireland Oil Federation also has PayPoint facilities to enable you to budget and make regular payments towards your oil delivery instead of having to pay for your delivery in a lump sum.

Avoid the 20 litre emergency oil drums

The Consumer Council discourages buying 20 litre emergency oil drums from forecourts as a regular means of topping up your oil tank as they are extremely expensive and should only be used in emergency circumstances.

Get your boiler serviced

We also recommend that you have your boiler serviced annually as an efficient boiler will waste less energy.

Energy sufficient rating

Check the energy efficiency rating of any new appliance you buy. The higher the rating, the less it will cost to run, and shop around energy suppliers because even as prices rise, some companies will be cheaper than others.