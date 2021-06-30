Hudson Bar to reopen as Haymarket following £250,000 facelift

Belfast’s former Hudson Bar is being relaunched in a £250,000 revamp that will create 50 jobs.

The pub on Gresham Street has been given a facelift and renamed the Haymarket in a project led by Michael Stewart, one of the city’s best-known publicans.

The venue is housed in a former hay market, giving rise to the new name.

The inside of the bar and the arcade area have been transformed, with some “cheeky local references” added.

There’s also seating for outdoor dining and areas that can be pre-booked for celebrations or corporate events.

The menu will featured “moreish street food” such as fries, nachos pizzas, burgers and vegan options, a spokesman said.

There will also be a bar on the first floor stocking 40 gins.

While Covid-19 restrictions mean there’s no live music for the moment, the venue hopes to showcase local musicians later in the summer.

Mr Stewart said: “We are thrilled to bring a new and exciting offering to Belfast which reinforces the hospitality sector’s determination and commitment to bounce back from the pandemic.

“Entering from Royal Avenue, we have started the transformation of an iconic building which was a hay market from the end of the 19th Century.

“We are delighted to be part of Belfast’s regeneration for the next generation and for all of us who aren’t quite old enough to remember the hay market but have watched Belfast grow and evolve”.

The Haymarket will open later this week for both walk-ins and pre-booked reservations.