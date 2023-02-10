‘Huge concern’ as survey shows people in NI skipping meals to deal with living costs

Many people are struggling with rising energy costs and can't afford to heat their homes. Stock image. — © PA

Nearly a fifth of people in Northern Ireland have been eating fewer cooked meals in order to save energy and help make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis, a report has said.

Consumer watchdog Which? revealed more than 60% of people here have been making adjustments from selling belongings to borrowing money in order to cope.

To keep up with rising prices of food, energy and fuel, Which? said consumers in Northern Ireland would need to find an extra £2,190 a year, with the financial pressure keeping one in four awake at night.

Which? added that people here were the most likely in the UK to report that they’d take action such as cutting back, dipping into savings, selling belongings or taking out credit to cover the cost of essentials.

But many explained they were being left with no option but to have to cut back on essentials.

Which? said that its survey in December found that 44% of people here were cutting back on essentials, compared to 39% in Scotland and 38% in Wales.

In contrast, only 24% of Northern Ireland consumers had been cutting back on essentials in 2021, compared to one in five in 2020.

Some people were being hit harder than others, with nearly 80% of parents having to make changes in order to be able to afford essentials, compared to just under half of pensioners.

Energy prices were the biggest concern, with almost all consumes worried about how they’d pay for oil or gas or heat their home. Just under 90% were concerned about food prices, which was up significantly on 2020 and 2021.

Consumers here were also much more likely than those in the rest of the UK to feel very worried about fuel prices.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s hugely concerning that people in Northern Ireland are losing sleep, skipping meals and sitting in the cold due to high prices.

“As the cost-of-living crisis puts huge pressure on household finances, we are calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and broadband providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair charges.”

Which? found that more than one in 10 people in the UK had skipped meals due to the rising cost of food, while 8% had prioritised feeding other members of the family. It said that 3% of respondents to its survey had used a food bank.

According to Which?, one 59-year-old woman said: “I am unable to buy enough oil to keep my home heated and feed myself.

“I use as little electricity as possible, for instance, I don’t use my lights, only boil the kettle with enough water for one cup. When it gets too cold and dark I go to bed, it’s warmer.”

A 71-year-old man said: “I am cutting back on everything I can, which means sometimes I have to skip meals or stay in bed to save on heating.”

Which? said that rising mortgages, rents and less generous energy support meant that the financial pressures for Northern Ireland would keep mounting.

It has launched a campaign calling on essential businesses such as energy firms, broadband providers and supermarkets to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet.

It suggests that supermarkets should make budget line items more widely available and provide targeted promotions to people who are in financial difficulties.