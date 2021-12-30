Huge docks fire won’t hit deliveries, says Amazon

Belfast scrapyard inferno may have been ignited by battery buried in a pile of metal

Amazon has said there was no disruption to distribution of goods despite one of its centres being sited close to the huge fire that has burned for nearly two days at Belfast Docks.

The company’s main Belfast distribution centre is situated near the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre on East Twin Road, where the fire broke out on Tuesday.

Read more Belfast docks fire: Blaze may have been ignited by battery buried in pile of metal

“There was no disruption,” a company spokesperson said.

Up to 60 firefighters yesterday were still on the scene of the intense blaze, as it emerged the fire is centred on tonnes of metal and may have been ignited by a battery buried in the pile.

Teams of firefighters rotating in and out of the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre were still working around the periphery of the blaze which was raging in a pile 80 to 100 metres long, 40 metres wide and among 10,000 tonnes of metal and waste product, a senior officer revealed.

Crews are likely to be working on extinguishing the fire for a number of days, said Paul Rogers, group commander with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

They were first called to the scene at 1pm on Tuesday and worked overnight on tackling the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building through the night from a wide area.

While visually the fire did not look as bad yesterday, it remained as difficult to tackle because the crews were still working towards the most intense part of the blaze, Mr Rogers said.

The owners of the facility, Portadown-headquartered Clearway, one of the largest metal recycling firms on the island of Ireland, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the fire.

“We have approximately 50 to 60 firefighters on scene,” said Mr Rogers, adding that a number of engines, two tugs and specialised pumping appliances were at the docks.

The pumps and tugs are needed to deal with a key issue faced by the fire fighters — removing water from the scene of the fire and stopping run off of contaminated materials into Belfast Lough.

“We are working tirelessly to try and move product from the site… move it to another area to try and get in to the pile itself.”

Individuals are likely to be inside the building for no more than four hours at a time. In total more than 100 firefighters from various parts of the region have been on scene since Tuesday afternoon.

“It is a very significant fire in terms of it is approximately 10,000 tonnes of metals and waste product that we are just trying to work through at the moment,” added Mr Rogers.

“It’s a significant fire in terms of the time that would be employed to try and extinguish so we are looking at a number of days still before we can extinguish this fire.”

The source may be batteries or other waste product in the middle of the metal, Mr Rogers added.

He said: “The fire is still as bad today as it was yesterday in that the heart of the fire is approximately 80 to 100 metres long and 40 metres wide… we are working around the periphery trying to get to the intense part.”

On Tuesday police advised residents to keep their windows closed, as video footage showed the extent of the fire, with large flames emerging from the site.