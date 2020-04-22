Huge growth in number of proposed redundancies in Northern Ireland

The collapse of regional airline Flybe, which had a major base at George Best Belfast City Airport, led to a large number of new redundancies in March

There were 712 redundancies proposed in the first three weeks of April as workforces were cut back during the lockdown, government figures show.

Proposed redundancies rose from 99 during February to 557 in March and 712 during the first three weeks of April, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The collapse of regional airline Flybe, which had a major base at George Best Belfast City Airport, led to a large number of new redundancies in March.

According to the claimant count measure of unemployment, 200 people signed on to claim unemployment benefit during the month.

The labour market statistics showed the number of confirmed local redundancies had soared by nearly 30% over the last year from 2,359 to 3,050.

Nisra said the unemployment rate for December to February was estimated at 2.5%.

However, as the research to inform the jobless rate within the labour force survey was carried out on March 12, it does not yet reflect the impact of coronavirus on the jobs market.