Huge scale of job losses in Co Antrim laid bare by new report

The devastating scale of job losses in Co Antrim has been revealed in a new report.

Approximately 1,300 positions were lost in Mid and East Antrim last year. However, "investment to grow the economy, create jobs and attract tourists should be a priority for the local authority", according to the local council's Household Survey 2018.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is promising 85 new jobs through the Go For It programme by March 2021 and the council is also determined to see the growth of new industry sectors as a 'centre of excellence' for start-ups and social economy businesses within the Ecos Innovation Centre in Ballymena.

The facility offers 20,000 sq ft of digitally-enabled Grade A office space and has already attracted 94 'knowledge-economy' jobs with 125 'knowledge economy jobs' expected to be created March 2022.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturing Task Force has been in operation for the last 18 months with 100 representatives from 22 companies from across Northern Ireland. A new private sector chair is to be appointed later this month.

Mid and East Antrim chief executive Anne Donaghy reported an approach had been made by Belfast City Council over the Manufacturing Task Force but the council has decided against joining forces, opting instead to await the outcome of the Heathrow Hub bid.

DUP councillor Gregg McKeen, chair of the council's Growth Committee, said: "It is good to see things moving forward with the Heathrow Hub and Belfast City Deal.

"We are in the market now of needing to be that step ahead."