Hutchinson Engineering launches hand sanitiser

John Cassidy, JKC BMW and Mark Hutchinson, Hutchinson Engineering with the new HanSan 1000

Co Londonderry firm Hutchinson Engineering has designed and launched a foot-operated hand sanitiser dispenser in the fight against Covid-19.

The Kilrea company, which recently took part in the UK Ventilator Challenge, designed and marketed the HanSan 1000 within 10 days.

It has been snapped up customers including car dealer JKC BMW.

The company has also launched a new e-commerce shop to push sales.

Mark Hutchinson, managing director, said: "We will produce and sell this ourselves, which is a new and different way of working for us. This health crisis has shown us how innovative, responsive and effective our team can be."