I have just the expertise I've been looking for here in Northern Ireland, says Artemis boss

Iain Percy, the head of Artemis Technologies, tells Margaret Canning how far his sailing prowess has taken him.

Like most of us, double Olympic gold sailing champion Iain Percy OBE is now working from home. It's a cooped-up environment for most of us, never mind someone who's sailed the high seas, and turned that hobby into a sporting career and a business.

Iain is the chief executive of Artemis Technologies, the company is using Belfast as a base for new green maritime technologies which it says will bring transformational change for many types of water traffic.

Artemis Technologies has said it wants to harness Belfast's know-how in aerospace with the wide open spaces available around Belfast Harbour to perfect its concept of a 'flying boat'. The company is carrying out the painstaking work towards proof of concept for the electric foiling propulsion system.

"It's part of racing philosophy to assess every design change you need to model that dynamic," says Iain.

"Every design we've had has sailed or flown many times before it's built. We've flown our flying boats many times. But for now, it's a case of managing the circumstances we're all in." Now the staff are working from home, using computational tools and software.

Iain started sailing as a child in his home town in Southampton. His talent got him on to Britain's Olympic team, and he won gold medals in Sydney in 2000 and Beijing in 2008. At the 2012 Olympics in London, he won silver with partner Andrew Simpson.

He then joined the professional side of the sport, the America's Cup, which he likens to Formula One.

"You're just like an F1 team, where it's maybe 90% technology and management and 10% sport. So it was quite a natural switch for me to use some of that technology commercially in a business career."

Sadly, Andrew died in an America's Cup accident in 2013 when his yacht capsized. Artemis Technologies is a spin-off from the America's Cup team Artemis Racing.

Iain describes its system in the simplest terms as "an aeroplane with a boat stuck on top". The engine and wings are under water and supported by a carbon aerofoil aeroplane.

"Effectively, it's pretty much more akin to aerospace than maritime. We're lucky to have Belfast Harbour Commission and Harland & Wolff helping us. The pure core technology is 100% aerospace."

He said the switch to hydrofoil - using wings under water - has been a gradual one for his sport in the last five years. In his Artemis Technologies role, he's now engaging more with aerospace engineers than naval architects and greatly admires Bombardier's achievements in creating a carbon composite aeroplane wing.

"That level of detail from cost reduction and also safety is something that I've taken a lot from. The skills have been really developed there over the last few decades and longer so that's really what we're piggybacking on."

Artemis is leading the Belfast Maritime Consortium - a group that includes Belfast and Ards and North Down councils, Belfast Harbour, Queen's University, Ulster University, Belfast Metropolitan College, Bombardier UK, Catalyst, Creative Composites, Energia, and the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites' and Engineering Centre (Niace).

It is the only bid from Northern Ireland to be selected for the next stage of the UK Research and Innovation's Strength in Places Fund. If successful, it could win support of between £10m and £50m in 2020.

Artemis Technologies started out at a base in the University of Cambridge."But being very candid, in Belfast we had a marriage of availability of space and skilled labour, says Iain. If you try to do that in central London, it's not going to be competitive. It's a trade-off. There are not many places with a high skills level which also has space where you can make things happen on a large scale.

"The Harbour Commission is unique as it's very collaborative, which is a very large part of why it works as a maritime company, and it has a deep dock space and such a large area of land. Things can happen there."

He says the electro-foiling drive system can be retro-fitted to vessels and feels the use of the system "is a real opportunity to make a difference to the environment" in cities which use ferries heavily, such as Hong Kong, London and San Francisco.

The company has visited such locations but isn't pushing for sales just yet. "We won't be concentrating on sales just until we have proof of concept. We suffer a bit from 'too good to be true' though we know it's not. We know it works but I think it's seeing it in real life."

It's now waiting to hear the outcome of its application to the Strength in Places programme.

The business is now being run with a bit of personal funding, he says, as well as Artemis clients "at the highest end of racing". "We are still looking for more investors who share the vision and see the opportunity."

He added: "I've got a team who are the very best in the world. They are used to getting very high salaries but they're now working on much reduced salaries because they really want to do this."

For now, he is in his office in the home he shares with partner and son. "I finished my office in the back of the garden about two months ago.

"But it's tough getting on with work when you have a two-year-old who's not used to being cooped up." He's deeply aware of the impact of coronavirus on people and economies all over the world, but is also concerned about the long-term impact on the projects close to his heart.

"We live in very strange times and I guess what is my biggest fear is what it does in the long-term and the opportunities there.

"The world is not going to have much capital for a while. All renewables and environmentally-sustainable projects bring major upfront costs but long-term gain. It won't be the virus that wipes out swathes of the human race but it will be climate change, but we'll never forget the coronavirus."

Q What’s the best piece of business (or life) advice you’ve ever been given?

A Never regret what you haven’t done.

Q What piece of advice would you pass on to someone starting out in business?

A Make sure all the decisions and relationships are documented and clear.

Q What was your best business decision?

A Moving to Northern Ireland and getting involved with the maritime and aerospace cluster.

Q If you weren’t doing this job, what would be your other career?

A I’d still be involved in high level sailing at a professional level.

Q What was your last holiday? Where are you going next?

A My last holiday was spent visiting friends in northern Sweden. I’ll be going to my living room next!

Q What are your hobbies/interests?

A I have been sailing my entire life and my hobby became my career and it is now back to something I can enjoy in my free time.

Q What is your favourite sport and team?

A Artemis Racing — the team I have raced with for the last 10 years and it has been very high performing.

Q If you enjoy reading, can you recommend a book?

A Half Of A Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Q How would you describe your early life?

A Fighting for food at the dinner table (I was one of four kids).

Q How do you sum up working in the maritime sector?

A Everyone’s common connection with the sea makes it fun to work there.