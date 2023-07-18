‘I have never had to deliver so much bad news’: Life as a mortgage broker in 2023

The last six months have been incredibly challenging and often exasperating. Unfortunately, I have never had to deliver so much bad news.

The battle to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients has been a real fight. In a turbulent and fast-moving rate environment, the consequences of a couple of days’ delay to a mortgage application can lead to borrowers taking significantly higher rates as the lenders have been repricing multiple times a week and often with little or no notice.

We have frequently quoted mortgage rates to clients for them to be no longer available a few hours later; this leads to disappointment and frustration.

Prior to mortgage rates being withdrawn, we have also had to contend with huge surges in demand causing lenders to have website issues or queuing systems to restrict the availability of their mortgages. Understandably people expect to have the mortgage rate that was on offer at the point they gave the go-ahead so it can be particularly stressful.

Mortgage borrowers are experiencing unprecedented increases in interest rates, from the lowest fixed deals there have ever been to rates that we haven’t seen in over 15 years. After such a long time in a very low-interest climate, it seems utterly ridiculous to have such heavy-handed rate increases and not give borrowers time to adjust to a new reality. It seems like the people who have their hands on the steering wheel don’t really understand the housing and mortgage market. With so many people on sub 2% fixed rates for the next two or three years and so many not having mortgages, it seems unfair to be cranking up the pressure all the way to 10 on a small tranche of the population, whilst the majority are not impacted.

Many of my clients are talking about the struggles that lie ahead and the sacrifices that will be made to keep their families in a home. After a sustained period of significant house price inflation many of these people have been lured into paying top prices for properties underpinned by cheap interest rates.

These clients, in many cases, feel like they have had the rug pulled from under their feet after over a decade of market stimulus and bargain basement mortgages. The lack of any link between quantitative easing and post-Covid stimulus on inflation seems to be conveniently glossed over by the policymakers at the Bank of England and the Treasury.

The UK housing market has been hooked on cheap money and the removal of this will particularly impact the residential investment sector. Property investors have suffered under a sustained onslaught of tax and regulatory changes in recent years, making the sector largely unattractive for new entrants.

This has left existing landlords providing the rental provision for anyone who needs a rental property without any new inflow of investors. Effectively there a very few landlords entering the buy-to-let market which is going to cause even more problems.

With many buy-to-lets rates above 6%, we are now seeing landlords exit the sector en masse or risk subsidising it to make ends meet. This will further drive-up rental costs and ultimately lead to increased homelessness.

Once landlords exit the market as they are currently, there isn’t a way back for them in the future. Taxation is too high, required deposits are too large and the stamp duty is too much. Particularly when investment terms are minimal. I think it’s going to be a case of the government not really appreciating the value of property investors until they have gone. The blame for this will have to lie firmly with the policymakers.

As a broker, I feel like I am working harder and adding more value to a mortgage process than ever before. I also feel like I am building stronger relationships with clients due to the challenges that are unavoidable.

With the various peaks and troughs with pricing we have reviewed a resubmitted a record amount of applications and in some cases clients might have three or four different mortgage rates during the life of a property purchase as rates have improved. These are small wins but wins all the same.

Lenders have also been incredibly supportive and accommodating where they can be. They have often been really struggling with huge surges in demand and the fast-paced market has left some smaller lenders exposed to many more applications than they would usually receive. We are very grateful for the work that lenders have done to ensure excellent client outcomes. They do not want to change their rates so often or see mortgages rates so high.

Jed Newton is a director of mortgage brokers Trinity Financial.