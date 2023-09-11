‘I loved working for Paddy McKillen Jr’

Conor Buckley is the founder of clothing brand Human Collective

Conor Buckley is the founder of urban clothing brand Human Collective, which donates a portion of each sale to three charities.

The brand is centred around equality and inclusion, values instilled in him by his late mother Christine Buckley, who campaigned on behalf of survivors of institutional abuse after growing up in the Goldenbridge orphanage.

Mr Buckley co-managed Krystle nightclub in Dublin before a decade as head of sales and business development at Press Up.

The hospitality company is behind plans for new hotel The Dean on Belfast’s Bedford Street.

Press Up is owned by Paddy McKillen Jr, son of the west Belfast-born businessman of the same name.

What did you learn about money from your parents?

My mum was a real people person, and my dad, who’s a journalist, taught me about integrity and doing the right thing. They were both hard working and supported me, though not in a ‘here’s money to start your own business’ way — they encouraged me to figure things out for myself. They made sacrifices for us in every way; there was no overspending or luxuries or any flashiness but they made sure we were fed very well. You’d never waste food: my mum would say, “Conor, you’re lucky to have that slice of bread — I’d have killed for that bread when I was at Goldenbridge”. Now, I don’t like food waste with my own kids.

When did you get your first real taste of making your own money?

I started doing football-themed birthday parties at weekends from the age of 18. I never did any marketing but I was flat out and had friends working for me: once I did one birthday party, everyone in the class would want the same. I didn’t charge that much but the parents tipped really well. I still have some of the Leinster lads come up to me on the street and saying, “Hey, you did my birthday party”.

You were working for Press Up when the pandemic ground hospitality to a halt. How did Covid affect your financial wellbeing?

We brought in massive revenue to Press Up before Covid, with companies spending up to quarter of a million on a party. If I had a venue and someone was bringing in that type of business, I’d offer them equity! Hospitality took a huge hit during Covid but Press Up opened a lot of businesses to keep revenue coming in.

What I loved about working with Paddy McKillen Jr is that instead of running away from challenges, he runs towards them. I did a huge amount of corporate gifting and hampers because people couldn’t go to venues. But the murder of George Floyd in the US in 2020 spurred me on to do something with real purpose and I started reaching out to black and LGBT communities. If it hadn’t been for lockdown, Human Collective wouldn’t have been born. I left Press Up in February 2021 and launched Human Collective in that November.

Did you ever see anyone spend money in a way that shocked you when you ran Krystle in the late 2000s?

I saw individuals spend a couple of thousand euro on bottles of champagne and I know a lot of people really struggled later. I was never into that type of stuff — that’s not the way I was brought up. My parents were really content in what they had. I don’t look at what other people are doing or spending, whether they’ve been gifted houses by their parents or are going on loads of holidays.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I was a little more carefree in my 20s but ultimately I’m a saver, especially these days with three children under three. My wife has the same values as me. Lauren and I haven’t been on holidays in over four years, partly because of the family and partly because of the new business. She’s always delighted to wear something from Human Collective instead of from Brown Thomas.