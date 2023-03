‘I taught in a private school in England before building a cafe empire’: Bob & Berts co-owner Colin McClean proud to showcase NI customs

Owning an upmarket clothes shop in Leeds is also on Colin McClean’s CV as well as growing his coffee shop business, where rising costs are pushing up prices of delicacies like croissants, writes Margaret Canning​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Colin McClean outside one of his Bob & Berts coffee shops

Margaret Canning Mon 9 May 2022 at 20:18