‘I would have more tax rises than spending cuts’: NI experts give their alternatives to austerity

Economists warn that the Chancellor shouldn’t step back in time with massive spending cuts

The Chancellor’s autumn statement presents him two very conflicting aims – restoring financial credibility that settles the markets after the ill-fated ‘Trussonomics’ experiment, and trying not to drive the economy into an even deeper recession.

Much has been written about the fiscal ‘black hole’ and, after weeks of conditioning via the media, we have a fair sense that the Chancellor is going to run with tax increases and painful real terms spending reductions.

In Northern Ireland, where the public sector budget is already on course to spend £650m more than we have this year, the autumn statement is a grim prospect. Were it my decision, I would weigh the balance between tax and spending cuts more heavily to tax, with those that can pay more bearing more of the burden.

Windfall taxes, more effective taxes on wealth and tackling non-compliance are three areas where billions could be raised while protecting already vulnerable public services and low/middle income people.

Lisa Wilson, senior economist, Neri

Lisa Wilson, senior economist at Neri

It appears that public discussion has somehow very easily slipped into, ‘Well, austerity, it’s inevitable in this budget, isn’t it?’ There is, however, total bewilderment as to what austerity might actually look like.

Public spending has still not recovered in real terms from the austerity years following the last financial crisis and it is difficult to see how major cuts in public expenditure could be made, without that meaning that we would be cutting back on the provision of public services.

That could translate in reality to fewer teachers, fewer buses, fewer public spaces and less help with childcare.

As the UK Government tries to disassociate itself from what logic was behind the Truss budget, Jeremy Hunt needs to be careful to ensure that he doesn’t do as his predecessors did following the 2008 financial crisis and conflate fiscal sense and sustainability with austerity.

There are long term fiscal sustainability issues which the UK – and most other advanced economies, for that matter – need to take proper action on. Jeremy Hunt needs to be careful that he doesn’t try and fix all of those problems on Thursday.

Dr Esmond Birnie, Ulster University Business School

Dr Esmond Birnie, Ulster University Business School and a member of the NI Fiscal Council, writing in a personal capacity:

No one should have any doubt about the severity of Thursday’s Autumn Statement. The coming pain in terms of lower public spending and higher taxes could exceed that of the 2010-18 austerity. However, the Chancellor may backload some his austerity into the next Parliament – whether that would be a credible policy is doubtful.

We might all wish this was avoidable but the money tree does not exist. After enormous government borrowing during Covid comes pay-back. The reaction of the financial markets to September’s ‘mini-budget’ indicated deep-seated vulnerabilities in the UK economy. Russia’s war in the Ukraine has added to the difficulties.

Chancellors of the Exchequer have less room for manoeuvre than we previously thought. The inflationary tiger was allowed out of the cage and getting it back into that cage may well entail retrenchment and, yes, even recession. Lessons of the 1970s and 1980s were forgotten. To an extent, history repeats itself.

Of course, and rightly, the UK Government may forefront policies like triple locks and inflation-linked upgrades to protect some of the most vulnerable: pensioners, benefit recipients, people on the Living Wage. Failure to upgrade tax thresholds is a bad decision both ethically and in terms of transparency.

There are some Northern Ireland aspects. What will the Chancellor do about the £650m that the Northern Ireland departments have put on the tab with the Treasury given a combination of inflationary pressures and lax spending controls?

Given the absence of devolved government we will have to see how the Secretary of State finesses the Northern Ireland Budget. Will he increase borrowing by the regional administration? If the Chancellor allows English local authorities to charge higher rates whilst also keeping a tight grip on public sector pay growth in GB in 2023-24 some of this may well apply in Northern Ireland as well.

Paul MacFlynn, senior economist, Neri

Paul MacFlynn, senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri):

Yes, we do have a challenge ahead of us, but its more complex than currently being presented. Much has been made of the fiscal ‘black hole’ but to frame the challenges we face in such a simplistic way actually poses a greater danger to our economy in the near term.

The UK’s growth outlook has dipped significantly over the medium to long term, and this is how our fiscal position has become so exposed. However, that growth path is not inevitable and is dependent on many choices that are made over the coming years, particularly regarding investment and public spending.

Cutting public expenditure actually damaged the UK’s growth path over the last 10 years. The idea that it will be any different this time around is for the birds. Taxes and the tax base will need to grow over time to tackle the long-term changes related to our aging society and other structural pressures. Sensible reforms over the long-term will work, short-term theatrics will not.