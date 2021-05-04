Ian Henry: 'Politicians must unite to focus on the economy'

Business urges leaders to work together as fight for DUP leadership entered new phase

Business has urged political leaders to focus on the economy over "chaos" against the backdrop of upheaval at the top of the DUP.

One month on from the start of riots which appeared to threaten the stability of power-sharing, Ian Henry, president of the NI Chamber of Commerce, has urged politicians to work together and avoid any further disruption.

Yesterday, Lagan Valley DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson launched his challenge against Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots for leadership of Northern Ireland's biggest political party.

Mr Henry said: "Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the initial impact of Brexit and the recent unrest and its associated reputational damage to the Northern Ireland economy and wider society, NI Chamber calls on our political leaders to commit to working together to avoid causing any further unnecessary disruption and to ensure that they remain focused on rebuilding the NI economy."

He said that business owners and employees, many of whom were now trading for the first time in four months, "are united in our desire to avoid any political chaos in the weeks and months ahead".

"Businesses need the positive side of Northern Ireland to return to the news and media, and for the economy to be a main priority for our politicians."