Impact of Covid-19 on Northern Ireland consumers to be probed

The impact of Covid-19 on the public's pockets and household income in Northern Ireland is set to probed amid new research, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The Consumer Council is now seeking a top-end researcher to specialise in data-crunching to see how consumer habits, and how much money people have left for discretionary spending at the end of the month, have changed here as a result of the crisis.

According to the regular Asda Income Tracker, Northern Ireland remains at the bottom of the Income Tracker League table with a discretionary weekly income of £106.

A fresh tender is now out to find someone to interpret statistics and establish how the Northern Ireland public's spending has been hit over the last six months.

The potential three-year deal would see research being carried out on behalf of the Consumer Council here.

It's understood the organisation wants to examine data and see what impact Covid has had on Northern Ireland, with the aim of making the research a regular report in order to monitor any future fluctuations.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, says consumer habits changed "immeasurably during the current Covid-19 crisis".

"Retail is dependent on consumer spend. It is that simple," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And consumer spend has changed. At the start it was some households over- buying when, quite frankly they didn't need to do. That led to short term shortages on some items. But anecdotally it also had another effect. Because those overbuying were buying own brand or standard brand as they were cheaper rather than premium brands, we saw that those who were most economically vulnerable sometimes found it hard to get the brands they rely on which meant spending was up.

"But there has not been a like for like swap in consumer spend. It has not simply been a migration from bricks and mortar to online. Because for reduced wages with furlough and economic uncertainty among other reasons, NI families simply aren't spending as much as they had been. There has been a slight bounce back but not the great leap that retailers needed and goes to show that the NI public does not feel financially confident."