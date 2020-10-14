In the market for change: Belfast's £60m Smithfield revamp approved

Transformed: An artist’s impression of how the regenerated Smithfield could look

Plans for a major £60m regeneration of the Smithfield Market area, one of the most neglected parts of the centre of Belfast, have been given the green light by City Hall.

Bywater Properties and Ashmour Developments are behind the 260,000 sq ft project, which will create 650 jobs during construction.

The plans cover a major multi-use scheme between Gresham Street and Winetavern Street in Belfast, which will be marketed as Smithfield Yard.

The site, which is currently a surface car park, will offer office space and independent retail and studio spaces for businesses. The retained 'Butcher's Building' on the corner will be repurposed for independent retailers and social enterprises.

Depending on government guidance relating to the coronavirus pandemic, Bywater and Ashmour may begin work on the site in 2021. A number of other applications in the city centre were approved last night, including a new 13-storey aparthotel, as part of development plans to refurbish an historic Victorian terrace on Bedford Street.

Part of the development will see a change of use to include two cafes on the ground floor and offices above, and the aparthotel to be built and located to the rear of the building. Approval was also granted for a 10-storey mixed-use development with 85 serviced apartments on the Dublin Road.