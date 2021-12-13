Income tax powers for Northern Ireland a viable way to boost fiscal powers to raise funds: report

GIVING income tax powers to Northern Ireland could be a viable way of raising more funds for public services here, a report has found.

The Independent Fiscal Commission for Northern Ireland considered whether powers over around 20 forms of tax could be devolved to Stormont and used to raise money independently of Westminster.

An interim report from the commission, which is chaired by Paul Johnson, said Air Passenger Duty; excise duties on alcohol, tobacco and petrol; landfill tax; the apprenticeship levy; stamp duty, and income tax could be used as a lever here.

The commission, which was set up by Finance Minister Conor Murphy, is now to look at each form of tax in further detail before a report is released in the spring which will make recommendations to the Assembly.

But it said it will not consider the devolution of corporation tax any further because of the complexities of the process and the existence of an arrangement for the tax to be devolved here.

It was now down to the Executive and UK Government to further consider corporation tax, the report said.

But the commission said that a potential selling point of new income tax powers was that they had already been devolved to Scotland and Wales.

In addition, income tax raised a lot of money and was easily understood by citizens. The report said income tax in 2019/20 had raised £3bn from around 761,000 payers here.

And devolving duties on alcohol, tobacco and petrol also merited discussion, partly due to the border with the Republic of Ireland.

The report has also dismissed the potential for devolving powers over taxes such as VAT, vehicle excise duty, capital gains tax and inheritance tax.

While VAT raised the biggest sum at £3.4bn in 2019/20, it was ruled out by the commission as the NI Protocol means that the challenges of compliance and enforcement across the Irish Sea would be too great.

The commission pointed out that gaining more control over its fiscal powers would also mean that Northern Ireland would be open to the risk of volatility in its tax base, and would also lose the certainty of the present block grant funding arrangements.

However, there could be a balance achieved between risk and reward by finding an optimal level for fiscal devolution.

At the moment, domestic and non-domestic rates are the only taxes devolved to Northern Ireland, though the province can make its own decisions on public spending.

But the report said that the examples of Scotland and Wales showed that devolved governments could set rates and thresholds for income tax, while the UK Government decided reliefs and allowances. And it could be carried out at a relatively low cost and disruption.

Mr Johnson said: “The NI Assembly already enjoys a high level of spending autonomy and controls most of the spending on public services here. However, other than rates on businesses and households, it has no substantive powers to vary taxes.

“The aim of our report is to explore the case for additional powers over taxation. We have looked, in some detail, at over 20 different UK taxes in order to produce a list of the ones we felt might be good candidates for devolution to Northern Ireland, as well as those which are less of a priority at this time.

"While many taxes could in principle be devolved, we think it important to prioritise and take one step at a time.”

Mr Johnson said coming to a decision on fiscal powers required delicate balancing of competing factors.

“If taxes are devolved to the NI Executive then their budget will, in part, be determined by how much revenue those taxes raise.

"This could well lead to a more volatile budget. If, for example, income tax is devolved and the income tax base grows more slowly in Northern Ireland than expected, or compared with the rest of the UK, then this could lead to a loss of revenue.

"There is a trade-off between the benefits of additional devolution and risk. It is important that these trade-offs are understood."