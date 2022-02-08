Increase in dining out has led to a 6% drop in grocery sales here

The absence of coronavirus restrictions has seen grocery sales decline by almost 6% here as the Northern Ireland public continue to dine out more.

That was the conclusion from the latest Kantar Supermarket Share figures for the year until January 23.

It said expenditure in the sector declined by 5.5% over the period with take home grocery sales falling by 6.4% over the past 12 weeks alone.

All supermarkets, with the exception of Lidl, lost out as a result of more people eating out.

Tesco, which holds the greatest share of the NI grocery sector (35.6%), saw spend in its stores drop by 4.1% over the year.

But the retailer, which has 51 stores here, was not the hardest hit of the big four. Sainsbury’s, which holds a 17% share of the market, saw spend in its stores decline by 6.9% over the year.

Meanwhile Asda, which has 17 NI stores, saw expenditure in store drop by 4.2%. It holds a 16% share of the market.

Lidl’s appeal saw it grow sales yet again, despite more people dining out.

The German retailer, which holds a 7.1% share of the market in NI, saw its in store sales rise by 3.1%.

In fact, Lidl, which has over 40 stores here, has seen expenditure in store rise by 24% over the past two years. It recently announced plans for a new store at Belfast’s Boucher Road.

Meanwhile symbol stores, which include Spar, Centra, SuperValu, saw sales plummet by 16%.

Despite many declines across the board, the grocer market for the year up until January 23, 2022 is still 7.7% bigger than it was over the same period in 2020.

Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar, said: “People have made the most of more relaxed restrictions and started eating at pubs, bars and restaurants again.

“We can really see the impact of this shift reflected in how much people are buying and how often they are going to the shops. Basket sizes have dropped by 7.6% while supermarket visits are down 3.2%.”