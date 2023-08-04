Increase in footfall brings boost for Northern Ireland retailers

Retail footfall increased in both Belfast and shopping centres across Northern Ireland in July

Retail footfall figures for Northern Ireland in July include a month-on-month increase of 5.4% for shopping centres and 5% for visitors to stores in Belfast.

Total footfall increased by 1.4% last month, year-on-year, under-performing a UK-wide recovery of 1.8%, according to the NIRC-Sensormatic IQ data for July 2-29.

But while footfall in Belfast enjoyed a boost against June figures, it was down by 1.6% year-on-year in July.

Shopping centres, meanwhile, saw an even greater fillip year-on-year, with footfall up by 7.4% — possibly driven by shoppers seeking refuge from bad weather last month.

However, a more competitive offer in outlet retail is also said to be behind the strong performance for shopping centres.

Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said: “The latest figures for July, showing a 1.4% increase in footfall year-on-year, are just behind the overall UK increase of 1.8%, and mark a considerable improvement on June.

“Shopping centres across Northern Ireland are 7.4% up on last July.

“Belfast has also seen a significant improvement in the past month.

“Consumers in Northern Ireland are still facing considerable challenges from the cost-of-living crisis and the general economically difficult situation, but it seems that they are tentatively returning to the shops.

“This is an encouraging set of figures and hopefully the coming months will see inflation continuing to fall and further improvement.

“It is essential that government — both at Westminster and locally — avoids increasing costs on retail businesses.

“It is imperative that business rates are frozen as this will benefit consumers and businesses alike.

“Even before any possible return to devolved government in the autumn, we would urge all local political parties to publicly commit to freezing business rates.”

Of the 13 regions covered by the survey, Northern Ireland was the eighth best performing in July, while Scotland led at 5.9% and the West Midlands was at the bottom of the table with footfall down by 1.1%.

And while it has improved its performance month-on-month, Belfast was 11th of 11 ranked cities, with Edinburgh leading growth at 12.8%. Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Footfall saw a bounce back into positive figures in July, reversing the slowdown experienced in May and June.

“While retailers will welcome the uptick in shopper traffic, it will be with a sense of practical positivity.

“Many will be mindful they continue to serve a cost-of-living consumer, who remains cautious and may well become more so with the prospect of further interest rates threatening spending power in the mid to long-term.

“Our data shows that much of the footfall recovery in July was shored up by strong performance in outlet retail, as shoppers turn to discount formats to make spend go further.

“This is putting further pressure on retailers, already shouldering the burden of growing price sensitivity, to turn to discounting to drive demand.

“Even in the context of rising price sensitivity, discounting remains just one of many levers retailers can pull.

“By doubling down on value-driven but experience-led propositions, retailers can build on the store’s revival as the shopping channel of choice.”