Increase in traffic on NI roads as more staff return to work in manufacturing

The increase in traffic in recent days has led to questions about why more people are on the move in Northern Ireland.

For some, it may be a visit to the shops.

For others, it will be a journey to work.

Apart from essential workers, people have been told only to leave their homes for limited reasons, such as essential journeys or for daily exercise.

The broad range of essential workers means many people will not be able to work from home.

For some of Northern Ireland's leading companies, it is a mixed picture.

Moy Park, one of our main food producers, said that it has approximately 5,500 people working in factories every day. Bombardier has 550 people on site and expects to bring a further 550 to 600 in from next week.

They are spread across six Northern Ireland sites, and across a range of shifts.

Around 400 Bombardier staff are working from home.

The construction sector is estimated to be operating at 20% of usual capacity, mostly in support of health and emergency services or logistics and retail, or home safety maintenance.

Based on the usual construction job numbers of 34,320, that would equate to around 6,860 workers operating normally.

Danske Bank said that some 80% of its staff are working from home.

It is estimated that this would leave 260 of its approximately 1,300 staff still travelling to work, most likely in its branches.

Allstate, Northern Ireland's largest IT company, said all its 2,400 employees have been working from home since March 16.

Most of Belfast City Council staff are now working from home.

Essential frontline service staff at the council, including its bereavement services team, refuse and cleansing crews, and park attendants, continue to carry out their duties while observing social distancing measures.