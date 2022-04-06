Inflation and rising costs main concerns for Northern Ireland businesses: survey

From left, economist Maureen O’Reilly, BDO NI managing partner Brian Murphy and Christopher Morrow, head of communications and policy at NI Chamber

Inflation and rising costs are the major concerns for both the manufacturing and services sectors, according to the latest economic survey from the NI Chamber.

Almost nine in 10 Chamber members cited inflation as a concern, while 77% of respondents expect to raise prices in next three months – higher than the two out of three across all the regions of the the UK who expect to do the same.

Field work on the quarterly survey for the first quarter of this year, which is produced with business advisory firm BDO NI, was carried out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But NI Chamber economist Maureen O’Reilly said the invasion will add another "layer of complexity" to pressures facing businesspeople.

The survey also found cash flow position to be very weak, particularly for manufacturers, while 89% of businesses are experiencing recruitment difficulties.

And half of members expect to offer a hybrid model of working

Nearly two-thirds of members report adapting to the new trading arrangements under Brexit, up from just over half in the final quarter of last year, but 8% are still finding them extremely challenging, down from 16%.

While there is concern over rising costs, the majority of companies were upbeat about sales and are expressing confidence turnover will increase moving forward.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber, said: "Businesses are trading in a hugely complex economic climate, including a perfect storm of cost pressures that now also has to take into consideration the fall-out of the war in Ukraine.

“The most striking issue is the extent to which inflationary pressures are impacting on businesses, especially manufacturers.

"Deteriorating cash flow positions are concerning, as this leaves firms more vulnerable to economic shocks, including the damaging impact of soaring energy bills, higher inflation, and tax increases.

“Northern Ireland has had skills gaps for years, but the skills crisis is now becoming tangible, to the extent that in quarter one, 2022, 91% of manufacturers and 86% of services were finding it difficult to get staff."

Brian Murphy, managing partner of BDO NI, added: "“If recent years have taught us anything, it’s that the business community needs to be prepared for the unexpected and must be able to quickly adapt to changing circumstances.

“That said, and even with inflationary pressures and recruitment challenges in the marketplace, it is reassuring to see such positivity in these results."

“There is a lot to welcome within last quarter’s survey results, with almost all indicators being positive, and firms reporting increased sales and greater confidence around turnover expectations, investment intentions and growth, along with plans for job creation and employment with over two in three firms seeking to recruit."

Close to four out of five respondents revealed rising raw material costs was the main driver of price rises. The majority of businesses are also feeling pressure to increase wages this year in tandem with difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff.

Manufacturers were positive about sales growth and jobs but negative about cash flow, confidence around profitability and capital investment. Cost pressures are dominating the services sector, but sales and export indicators improved.

On trading arrangements following Brexit, around half of members have used existing/new staff resources and/or pay for external support to deal with them. One in three members (36%) have had to divert internal resources specifically to deal with the new rules and paperwork involved.

The recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic is slowing, the survey suggets. While 79% reported positive trading positively, one in 5 are only just covering costs or are struggling/ to remain open. Close one in three are not back to pre-Covid trading levels.