Inflation drives down profits at veterinary medicines firm Norbrook to £20.2m

But staff at Newry-based firm have received two pay rises in 16 months, its CEO and chairman said, with every employee getting a £50 voucher and a turkey and ham for Christmas

Inflation has driven down profits at Northern Ireland veterinary medicines firm Norbrook Holdings by nearly 30% to £20.2m, the business has said.

According to the Newry-based company, revenues rose by 0.4% to £232m over the year to July 29 2022, although operating profit fell from £28.4m a year earlier.

Chief executive and chairman Liam Nagle said the financial performance was satisfactory, with strong growth in the US, continuing capital expenditure and improving supply performance.

And he said it had successfully rebalanced its focus between large animals and companion animals, from 80% large animals and 20% pets several years ago, to a ratio of 60:40.

He told Belfast Telegraph: “Profits are down mainly driven by inflationary pressures. However, I’m particularly pleased that the US saw good growth. For the first time, we exceed £100m in US sales so that was pleasing for us.

“We continue to invest in capital expenditure. Last year was £15m, and that brings our seven year total to just over £90m.

"One of the reasons our supply performance has improved is on the back of that seven year history of investment, so that positions us well for the future.”

The business also launched four new products for companion and large animals, while a record number of approvals in the US would bring more products onto the market next year, Mr Nagle said. New products included Closantel Pour On for cattle and Enfrolox tablets for dogs in the US.

It was also winning underlying market share in the US as customers switched from pioneer to generic brands.

Mr Nagle added: "We are focused on growing other regions as well, and particularly now on the back of our improving supply chain performance, we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to drive growth in other markets too.”

However, rising costs were a challenge. “There’s salary and cost of living inflation, and we’re seeing our raw material input prices going up including for chemicals. They are probably up by about 15%.

"Packaging, from the vials the product goes into through to the packaging that goes around the products, is up by between 20 and 30% over the last 12 months.” Freight costs for shipping in raw materials and shipping out finished goods were also up.

But Mr Nagle said that as the business manufactured in Northern Ireland, it was unaffected by NI Protocol-related concerns over the future import of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland from Great Britain. A grace period which enables the flow to continue is due to expire at the end of this month.

And he said the company had dodged rising energy prices, at least for the time being. “We’ve fortunately bought or hedged our energy costs forward in August 2021 through to 2024 so we’ve at least protected ourselves against energy inflation. But if it hasn’t corrected by the middle of 2024, we’ll have to deal with that then.”

Mr Nagle said the company had helped employees with the rising cost of living. “We brought forward our annual review by a number of months to April 2022, and people got a 6% pay award on top of a 5% pay award in August 2021.

"People have had a one-off £500 bonus to help them deal with the winter, and we gave a £50 voucher at Easter. They’re getting another £50 voucher for Christmas, and next Wednesday all our employees around the world will get a turkey and ham.”

And he said the nature of the voucher would depend on where the employee was based, with Newry employees getting a voucher for the Fiveways Supermarket on the Armagh Road outside the city centre.

Mr Nagle said the company was pleased with its rebalancing of the companion and large animal sides of the business. But he said it wanted to continue growing the large animal sector of the business.

A surge in people buying pets during lockdown did translate into growth for the business though he said there was now evidence that pet ownership was falling.

“If you look at the lot of global markets, the number of pets being put into care or pet orphanages is increasing as people go back to work.”

Like in many other sectors, the company had faced a war for talent, he said. "We have had a challenge to recruit people and we’ve worked very hard on that in the last year.

" We’re at a point for the first time in three or four years where we’re fully staffed in most of our key functions. We’ve done a lot of work to improve the various challenges of getting people into our company.

"We have improved our digital presence to attract people of a certain age bracket and we’ve obviously enhanced our benefits.”

Across the year, it had taken on over 400 people, with the workforce hitting 1,977 globally, with just under 1,600 in Newry.