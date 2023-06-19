Inflation showing signs it is starting to ease: Tesco chief

Little change is evident in this month’s price watch, writes Alyson Magee​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Tesco boss Ken Murphy believes there are signs inflation is coming down

Tesco boss Ken Murphy hailed “encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease” while announcing the retailer’s latest financial results on Friday.

Like-for-like sales were up by 8.2% to £14.8bn in the 13 weeks to May 27, driven by customers switching from premium retailers as the cost-of-living crisis continued.

“Customers continue to recognise our leading combination of great value and quality in every part of their basket — from essentials covered by our Aldi Price Match, through to our growing Finest range,” said Mr Murphy.

“We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items.

“There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market, and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.”

This week’s grocery price check reflects its value proposition, with Tesco offering the best price across most products.

Only Punjana teabags in the Co-op come out cheaper. Lidl’s washing up liquid and M&S’ teabags and wholemeal bread are also below Tesco prices, but from their own-label ranges.

Asda and Tesco are price matched on Fairy Liquid, two litres of semi-skimmed milk, and Punjana teabags.

But while Tesco has reduced the cost of Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal Medium Bread by 10p to £1.30, Asda has bumped up its Hovis Medium Wholemeal Bread by 15p to £1.45.

More downward activity on pricing was evident last month after retailers introduced a raft of value offers.

The only other reduction this month is a 10p price drop on milk by the Co-op.

However, month-on-month comparisons are not available for SPAR and Lidl as neither were featured last month.

Unsurprisingly, with convenience stores typically offering a pricier proposition than multiple retailers, SPAR comes out as the most expensive option across all products.

Latest figures from Kantar place Tesco as by far the leader in Northern Ireland’s grocery sector with a 34.9% share, while Lidl remains the fastest growing, climbing by 23.1% to 9% of the market. Asda holds 16%, just behind 16.5% for Sainsbury’s.

All eyes will now be on the May inflation figures to be published this Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics for any signs of food inflation easing. It stood at 19.3% in April, down only slightly from 19.6% in March and close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.