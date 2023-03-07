Innovation director looking forward to judging Belfast Telegraph’s Business Awards

The countdown is on for the deadline for entries on March 22 in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

And this year, the most prestigious business competition in Northern Ireland introduces Clare Guinness as new chair of its judging panel. She succeeds Ulster University’s Professor Mark Durkin.

Clare, who is Belfast’s innovation district director in Belfast, says: “It is an absolute pleasure to chair the awards and to be taking over from such a professional chair in Mark Durkin. He was wonderful.

“I’ve taken part as a judge now for a few years so it’s tremendous now to be chairing it myself. I feel that I’ve got a good extensive grasp of the NI economy through a substantial length of time in banking and other fields.”

Her career has included working as chief executive of Warrenpoint Harbour in the post-Brexit era, chief operating officer of property development company Montreaux in the south of England, and director of corporate services at Fane Valley.

Before Fane Valley, she spent 17 years as a regional business manager at Bank of Ireland.

Since last year, Clare, who lives in Belfast, has also been serving as a non-executive director at Progressive Building Society.

“Now with the innovation side of my present job, I feel now that I’m in a good position to act as chair and I’m really looking forward to working with my fellow judges, who are of course excellent quality and experienced people themselves.”

She has a wide-ranging role as innovation district director in Belfast, based in the City Hall.

“My role is to develop an innovation district across 400 acres of the city to capitalise on big investments like Ulster University’s new campus and City Deals to help bring more investment to Belfast, creating new and better jobs.

“I work across key institutions such as Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour, Belfast Met, Queen’s University and Ulster University focusing on specific sectors like fintech, health and life sciences and green tech.”

Much effort is focused on regeneration, public realm improvements and connectivity to the northern part of Belfast, where the new Ulster University campus is located.

And another focus is on the Harbour and Titanic Quarter, where a ‘net zero’ park is planned to build on the innovations of firms like emissions testing specialist Catagen and green ferries company Artemis Technologies. Clare calls the companies “forward-thinking and ground-breaking”.

“What we want to do is help Belfast, our economy and NI decarbonise and achieve net zero targets. We’re hoping to create a hub down in the Harbour Estate to champion that work and help grow the supply chains to enable that to happen.”

She’s hoping that the City Deal will “shift the dial” economically for Northern Ireland by addressing long-term weaknesses such as low productivity.

According to the Productivity Institute last year, our productivity is 17% below the UK average. On the flip side, economic inactivity — those who are neither in work nor looking for work — is the highest in the UK at 26.3%.

She hopes the Belfast Region City Deal can be a catalyst for other opportunities. “If we attract revenue streams to go along with those big capital projects, we can make sure that Belfast really thrives as a result.”

While working for Bank of Ireland, she spent time in Dublin and London, while her job at Montreaux also took her to the south of England.

“Being away for work does of course give you a wider lens and you do tend to think of things in a UK context instead of Northern Ireland. We should be thinking about how we can be pivotal and play our part, whether it’s demonstrating new technology to help the UK or Ireland combat some of these big economic and societal challenges.”

Innovation and technology is now a major strength for the NI economy. “We’ve got so many burgeoning economies around that, whether it’s screen and media or whether it’s software engineering. Of course, we’re massive players in that.

“We’ve also benefited from a growth in spin-outs and start-ups from the universities. Queen’s continues to be rated number one entrepreneurial university in the UK.

“To have two world class universities in such a small geography, we really are fortunate.”

The last five or 10 years has brought renewed urgency to levering those qualities, she says. “We’ve much more to do but I think we’re in a really exciting position.”

And she believes the Windsor Framework, concluded between the UK and EU to resolve problems with the post-Brexit NI Protocol by eliminating the majority of checks on goods entering NI, is another opportunity. It also continues the dual market access for companies here to both the UK and EU markets under the NI Protocol

“We really do genuinely have the opportunity to correct a lot of the economic structural weaknesses we have inherent in our economy by adopting this framework — and having access to both markets is an absolutely fantastic opportunity and one we really can’t miss.

“Another advantage is we’ve got some really strong industrial and engineering heritage and some really deep skills here in that and again I see an opportunity in green tech and net zero technology to really harness that innovation background for the better.”

She’s optimistic even about our challenges of low productivity and high economic inactivity.

“Yes, it’s a weakness, but it’s also an opportunity.

“If we can bring about the policy levers and the will among the leadership in Northern Ireland, and that will is there to help create pathways for those economically inactive to get back into the workplace, then we can really drive that productivity up and also give opportunities for people in NI.”

In an energetic speech at the Coca-Cola HBC factory in Lisburn last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enthused about the benefits of the framework, saying it made NI “the world’s most exciting economic zone”.

Clare welcomed the declaration. “I thought he was hugely positive. I think he’s obviously forged great relationships with Europe and you know, life’s all about relationships, whether it’s north or south, east or west. We are a part of an island and we have to really collaborate and have that cohesion with everybody, and I really think the new Prime Minister has really brought that and I welcome that.”

She says some companies have already reaped advantages from the protocol but that problems with it have been ironed out by the framework.

“It’s hugely positive and much more of Northern Ireland can now benefit. We really need to grasp it now.”

And she allows herself some optimism about where we might be by April 27, when the Business Awards ceremony takes place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

“The awards couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“Hopefully they’ll be coming at a time when the framework’s been adopted, when the government is back sitting in Stormont and we’ll have seen the 25th year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We’ll be looking forward to what we can do as business leaders to influence those next 25 years to make sure we build on everything that’s been achieved in the last 25 years.”

Entries for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards are now open. The closing date is March 22. To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph/businessawards/enter