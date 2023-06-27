Inside Belfast’s first ‘hometel’: London developer unveils £20m accommodation

The exterior of room2 at the corner of Queen Street and College Street in Belfast

The ensuite bathroom at a mock-up bedroom at room2 in Belfast

Michelle Thomas, general manager at room2 Belfast, seated in the living area of a mock-up of a bedroom at its new 'hometel' in Belfast city centre

A mock-up of what bedrooms will look like in room2

A London property firm has said it’s bringing a new concept in accommodation to Northern Ireland with its ‘hometel’ - a cross between a home and a hotel.

The eight-floor room2 is due to open in a new building at the corner of Queen Street and College Street in September. In total, £20m has been invested in the scheme.

It was built by Northern Ireland developer Oakland Holdings following the demolition of Lyndon Court, though it has been scaled back from 14 storeys. It’s now being leased to Lamington Group, owner of the room2 brand.

While the city already has apart-hotels like The Flint on Howard Street and serviced apartments like Cordia on Lisburn Road, room2 says it offers more personal touches and five-star equivalent service.

We've had a tour of a typical bedroom in the hometel, which is full of quirky decorative touches with an emphasis on sustainability.

There are 175 rooms in total, and all but 20 have a fully-fitted kitchenette. However, some of those without a kitchenette interconnect with rooms which do have kitchens.

Rooms are designed for single or double occupancy but some family rooms have a mezzanine bed, and also interconnect to a twin room. Some are pet-friendly.

Brothers Robert and Stuart Godwin lead Lamington Group, which was founded by their father 56 years ago.

General manager Michelle Thomas has moved to Belfast for the opening after working at the room2 in Southampton.

She said many of the room’s decorative flourishes, such as a heart-shaped headboard, are the creation of Robert. For our benefit, a Belfast bap has been put on display in the kitchenette.

Michelle said: "Everything’s thought through, all the little details. A local designer designed the wallpaper for us.

"The brothers used to travel a lot and found some things frustrating about staying in a hotel which they’ve corrected.”

For now, it’s still a building site with construction going on and workers carrying mattresses upstairs. In fact, guests can choose whether they want a harder or softer mattress.

Downstairs doesn’t have a typical reception but an area for staff to greet and check guests in using a mobile phone or tablet.

There will be a pet-friendly bar and cafe on the ground floor called The Living Room which will be open to the public and also serve a full breakfast to guests.

It also has free Wi-Fi, which Michelle hopes will encourage people to come in and use the building to work.

room2 Belfast follows openings in Hammersmith, Chiswick and Southampton. And more could follow on the island of Ireland, Michelle says.

"We’re looking for great cities to be a part of their culture and environment. “

A spokesman for Oakland Holdings said it was “delighted to be partnering with room2".

"The location of the new aparthotel, right across from Merchant Square which we also developed and which is now fully occupied by PwC, will bring new life and energy to Queen Street and the central Belfast business district.”

The accommodation’s target guests include companies and tourists, Michelle says. "Everything we do is about flexibility and we can tailor it for people wanting to stay anything from one night to a year. In our other properties from Monday to Friday we have corporates that stay regularly.”

She said prices hadn’t been confirmed but would likely be the same as a “standard hotel”, beginning at around £150 a night.