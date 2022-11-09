Inside new Belfast city centre student accommodation which includes karaoke room and gym

New Belfast student accommodation which includes a karaoke room and gym has been completed.

The Aster House development includes 253 student bed spaces over a 5-storey building and is built on a 20-year-old podium which runs directly over the railway line close to the Botanic Station.

Aster House in Belfast

Built by Farrans Construction for client CA Ventures, they described the build as “technically challenging” and “complex”.

The project also includes a mixture of cluster beds and studios, with living, kitchen and study rooms provided within the building, including modern breakfast bar areas.

Felim Blaney, contracts manager for Farrans said: “This was an exciting build to be involved in from the beginning, supporting CA Ventures through the design period right through to the completed building, which has opened for this year’s intake of students at Queen’s University Belfast.

Gym inside Aster House

“Our design responsibility extended to dealing with the planning authority along with responsibility for fire and, importantly, acoustic considerations given the railway.

“Our construction programme was agreed with Translink so as not to impact on the public transport route.”

Breakfast bar area in Aster House

Tom Banning senior vice-president of development for CA Ventures added: “Belfast continues to experience unprecedented demand for student accommodation, and we are grateful for the opportunity to address the need for student beds through the delivery of Aster House – a thoughtfully-designed, one-of-a-kind PBSA scheme built with wellness and sustainability at its core.”