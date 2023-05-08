Interest rates ‘to hit 4.5%’ this week as Bank of England to announce ‘final hike’

Economists believe Bank of England could raise figure by a further 0.25% on Thursday, writes Alyson Magee

The Bank of England is expected to announce one final hike in the UK interest rate to 4.5% on Thursday.

But it may then pause further increases, according to Gareth Hetherington, director of Ulster University Economic Policy Centre.

He said: “I think the Bank of England are likely to raise rates again this week by 0.25% to 4.5%.

“This is on the back of interest rate rises last week from both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

“Although they operate independently, there tends to be reasonable alignment in decision making. However, I also expect to see some indications that further increases may be paused.”

He said the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets rates, was “in a difficult position” with inflation stubbornly high at 10.1%.

"On the one hand, inflation is proving more difficult to bring down than many expected, which pushes them towards a continuation of interest rate rises.

“On the other hand, interest rate rises only take effect with a lag of up to 12 months. So, the full effects of previous increases have still to impact the economy and, given the increased risks to the financial sector in the US, the likelihood of a hard landing or recession increases.

“On balance, a pause in increases after this week is probably the most prudent path for the Bank to take.”

The UK Consumer Prices Inflation (CPI) rate of 10.1% for March squeezed household budgets and has proved harder to shift than expected.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said: “Ahead of the May meeting, the MPC can justifiably argue that the criteria for tightening monetary policy further, that it set out in the March policy statement, have been met: the labour market is still tight and wage growth and services inflation remain stubbornly high.”

Official figures showed earnings grew by 5.9% in March, although wage growth is still being stripped out by soaring costs.

Vacancies fell slightly but remain at very high levels amid an ongoing shortage of workers, the Office for National Statistics found.

It all impacts on the MPC’s interest rate decision, because its role is to bring inflation back down to its 2% target.

The US’s Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, but hinted it could be the last hike before rates start to come back down.

It follows a period of turmoil in the global banking sector, with a number of US regional banks collapsing, leading to fears that high rates were piling pressure on banks in the world’s largest economy.

But British banks have brushed off concerns that they have been caught up in the turbulence, insisting their balance sheets are strong and resilient.

The European Central Bank (ECB) also opted to slow the pace of rate hikes, pushing through a 0.25 percentage point increase on Thursday. But it left the door open for further increases, with president Christine Lagarde saying “the inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long”.