International coffee chain opens second shop in Belfast

From left, Josh Nixon, head of estates, Jamaica Blue UK, Maria Dimova, manager, Jamaica Blue and Sophie Senior, barista at Jamaica Blue, Corn Market

International coffee shop chain Jamaica Blue is expanding its Northern Ireland presence and has opened its first store in Belfast city centre.

Creating 20 new jobs and located in Corn Market, the company has invested £450,000 in the fit-out.

The Australian coffee chain offers a casual dining experience and with 170 locations spread across seven countries globally.

Read more New £11m Hilton hotel set to open on Antrim coast

Opening the first of its NI stores in Forestside Shopping Centre in south Belfast just over a year ago, the business said it intends to continue delivering, “premium coffee and contemporary café dining” to the city centre.

Josh Nixon, head of estate for Jamaica Blue UK, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our second NI location in Corn Market, bringing premium coffee and contemporary café dining to the heart of Belfast city centre.

“Jamaica Blue is built on great coffee, fresh and exciting dishes and excellent customer service and with this new prime location, our friendly and passionate team are ready to introduce new customers in Belfast city centre to the Jamaica Blue experience.”